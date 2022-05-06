Gator on I-49 causes traffic jam in De Soto Parish
DE SOTO PARISH, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Police in De Soto and Natchitoches Parish moved a large, grumpy gator that caused a bit of traffic jam on I-49 Thursday morning.
According to the De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office , a deputy says they picked up the 10-foot gator, carried it on his back, and placed it in the grass on the side of the roadway. The gator was slowing down traffic on I-49 south just inside DeSoto Parish near the Natchitoches Parish line.
Deputies say he was moving slowly, giving side-eye and growling as he moved.
