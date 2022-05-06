ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Hagerty, Longtime Character Actor and Friends' Mr. Treeger, Dead at 67

By Ryan Schwartz
TVLine
 5 days ago
Character actor Mike Hagerty , who most recently starred opposite Bridget Everett on the HBO comedy Somebody Somewhere , has died at the age of 67. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

“With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles,” Everett shared on Instagram Friday. “A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty [and] her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed.”

In a second Instagram post , Everett added that she “loved Mike the instant I met him. He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger. We are devastated he has passed.”

Hagerty is perhaps best known for his recurring role as Mr. Treeger on the NBC comedy Friends . In the memorable Season 4 episode “The One With the Ballroom Dancing,” Joey reluctantly agreed to be the building superintendent’s dance partner after he threatened to have Monica and Rachel evicted.

Hagerty was a series regular on a pair of short-lived sitcoms: Fox’s The George Carlin Show , which aired for two seasons between 1994 and 1995, and HBO’s Lucky Louie , which ran for one season in 2006. His extensive list of credits also includes episodes of Boston Legal, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Community, CSI, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Entourage, ER, Ghost Whisperer, Glee, The Goldbergs, Grey’s Anatomy, Happy Endings, Medium, The Mindy Project, Mob City, Monk, Seinfeld, Shameless, The Wayans Bros. and the original Wonder Years .

He most recently starred on the aforementioned Somebody Somewhere as farmer Ed Miller, father of Everett’s Sam.

“We are very saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Mike Hagerty,” HBO said in a statement to TVLine. “A member of the HBO family for many years, his most recent role as Bridget Everett’s father in Somebody Somewhere showed his special talent for bringing heart to a performance. Mike was a joy to work with and brought warmth and kindness to all who knew him. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Hagerty’s death was first reported by entertainment journalist Will Harris.

Comments / 4

Link Thompson
4d ago

He also played the plummer on Martin. That was one of the many funny episodes that Martin had. "It may cost you a little. It may cost you alot but it gonna cost you!" RIP...

Reply
4
