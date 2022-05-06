ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana man accused of killing wife wins primary election

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire, Courtney Spinelli
 5 days ago

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. ( WXIN ) — An Indiana man in jail awaiting trial in the death of his wife has won the Republican primary for a seat on a township board.

Andrew Wilhoite, of Boone County, received 60 votes (21.74%) in the GOP race for the Clinton Township board . He is one of three winners in the primary race along with Bradley J. Smith (39.86%) and Michael Young (38.41%).

Unless Wilhoite is convicted of a felony or withdraws before November, voters in Boone County can expect to see his name on the ballot in the upcoming general election.

In March, Wilhoite was charged with murder in connection with the death of his wife, Elizabeth “Nikki” Wilhoite.

Man involved in 2021 Cambria County homicide charged

Nikki Wilhoite had been reported missing by friends on March 25. When police initially showed up at the Wilhoite home to investigate, Andrew Wilhoite told them they had gotten into a fight the night before and Nikki was probably at her sister’s, according to court documents.

Police said they found blood in the master bedroom and bathroom and learned Nikki Wilhoite, who had recently successfully undergone chemo treatment , had filed for divorce on March 17.

After being questioned by Indiana State Police, a probable cause affidavit shows, Andrew Wilhoite confessed to fatally striking Nikki in the face with a gallon-sized cement flower pot and then throwing her body in a nearby creek.

Andrew Wilhoite (photo provided by Boone County Sheriff’s Office), Nikki Wilhoite (photo provided by Indiana State Police)

Still, because Wilhoite has only been charged with a felony, not convicted, there is nothing that legally prevents him from being on the ballot.

“It’s really important for people to understand in Indiana and all states in the United States is the fact that being accused of a crime is very different than being convicted of a crime. A person loses ballot access in Indiana, in other words, the right to run for or serve in public access, if they are convicted of a felony. This is very different than being accused because there is a presumption of innocent, which means that person very well may be found innocent and, therefore, be able to serve in office,” said Elizabeth Bennion, Chancellor’s Professor of Political Science at Indiana University South Bend.

County GOP officials said Wilhoite met the deadline to declare his candidacy for a party nomination, in February, prior to his arrest.

“For the primary election, a candidate has approximately 30 days and that begins about the second week of January and ends in February,” said Debbie Ottinger, Boone County Republican Chairwoman.

According to the State’s Election Division, a candidate who chooses to withdraw from the primary election would need to submit that request by Feb. 11, also prior to Wilhoite’s arrest.

“In this situation, his arrest came after that, so he remained on the ballot,” said Ottinger, who said the options were, and still are, limited.

“You can’t remove him. We could not go in and say, ‘We want to remove this individual.’ A normal voter or resident in Boone County cannot go in and request that,” Ottinger explained.

Nobody else can remove Wilhoite from the ballot besides himself.

According to the Indiana Secretary of State’s Election Division, if nominated at the primary election, convention or by petition of nomination, a candidate has until noon on July 15 to submit their withdrawal.

Since Clinton Township only has one precinct, when an office holder resigns or a candidate chooses to withdraw their name from the ballot, the office holder’s party can choose a replacement. In that event, the new individual would assume the space on the ballot to be voted on in November.

Unless withdrawing is a move he decides to make, Wilhoite’s name would remain on the ballot as long as he is not convicted of a felony, in which case, there would be an automatic disqualification, officials said.

“It may be something of everything that has to be dealt with, that this would be the least important thing and there’s a very easy way to solve that, if he would choose to do that. I would not be the one to approach him about that, it would be people who know them, or he may see this and say, ‘Give me the paper’ or ‘I don’t have time to worry about that,'” said Ottinger. “It has to be his decision at this point in time as far as that’s concerned if nothing changes as far as the court system, so he’ll be the one to make that decision.”

In the event that a candidate is found guilty of a felony crime after the withdrawal deadline and ahead of the election, Ottinger explained how that would work.

“There’s another form that he would need to file. Now, if he chose not to do it and anyone just said, ‘I’m done, I don’t want to file anything else,’ then there could be a court action taken, asking the judge to remove that individual from the ballot, and if ballots had already been printed, according to Brad King at the State Election Division, you would have to go back and re-print your ballots,” Ottinger said.

“It would be a huge situation for that to happen because you’ve already had people vote, so then you would not be able to count that vote for that one, but you would add the new name on, then you would have to have new ballots printed and that’s what the future voters would use up through election day in November,” said Ottinger.

In her role, Ottinger said she’s never had a situation like this occur, and so she reached out to the state’s Election Commission to be sure of everything that needs to be done to ensure they are following the law, and if a change is required, that they take the correct steps.

“It certainly is understandable if you’re in jail, why people would think, ‘How do you get to be an elected official? How do you get to serve?’ You can be in jail for a number of issues, reasons and different charges, but until you are convicted of a felony offense, you remain on the ballot,” said Ottinger.

So, with three positions available and only three GOP candidates on the ballot during the primary, was Wilhoite an automatic shoo-in to earn a spot on the ballot in the November general election?

The simple answer is no.

“When you have three positions available and you only have three individuals file for those positions and they receive at least one vote, they automatically go to the November election,” said Ottinger.

Ottinger said, if any of the candidates received no votes during the primary, they would not automatically move to the November ballot.

“I think sometimes people believe if there’s three individuals on there and it says vote for three. I think some people feel like if they don’t vote for all three people, then maybe their ballot won’t count,” said Ottinger.

“For some of these races like a township advisory board, the top three vote-getters will be selected. That doesn’t mean that voters necessarily need to cast three votes. They could vote for the one person or the two people they like best. Similarly, voters will not spoil their ballot by leaving some races blank,” said Bennion. “They can pick and choose which races to vote in and those that they record are the ones that actually then are counted in terms of how many votes each person got.”

“That doesn’t change the fact that a person that got one or two votes could potentially go through to the general election because it is the top three,” Bennion added.

In this case, there were only three candidates, so it only took a single vote to put any of the three through.

During the primary election, there were no Democratic candidates on the ballot to pursue a seat on the Clinton Township Board, but that could change by November if candidates in other parties elect to run for vacant slots.

“If there were challengers on the other side, then it would be left to the court of public opinion to decide how much that particular accusation would weigh in their mind when they vote, because in the general election, even if you’re a Republican, you can vote for a combination of Republicans and Democrats. Similarly, if you’re a Democrat, and so some people might split their ticket if this was something that was particularly troubling to them,” said Bennion.

According to court records, Wilhoite’s next hearing is scheduled for May 27 in Boone Superior Court and a jury trial has been preliminarily scheduled for Aug. 29.

By law in Indiana, a person charged with murder must be held without bond until trial, so if the date of his trial is moved back, no verdict is reached by November, and Wilhoite never filed a request to withdraw by the July deadline, he could win the general election if he receives enough votes, even while behind bars.

If this scenario occurs and an oath of office needs to be administered, Ottinger said, it would be the first time she’s ever been aware of a clerk administering an oath to a person behind bars.

“Never in the history of anything, and I’ve been involved with our party for a long time and knew people before I became involved, and I’ve never been aware of anyone getting their oath of office at the jail.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Police search for man involved in State College assault

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Police are looking for a man who they said was involved in an assault outside of a dry cleaning business. The assault took place April 22 around 3:07 a.m. outside of Balfurd’s at 215 S Atherton Street, according to police. This unknown man is considered a person of […]
WWE Legend arrested for homicide in DUI crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WTAJ) –DUI charges are the least concern right now for a WWE Legend that was involved in a deadly car crash as she’s now facing homicide charges, according to recent court documents. Tamara Sythch, better known as her WWE persona Sunny, was arrested May 6 and placed in prison for homicide, DUI, […]
Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Police plead for help identifying body of an elementary-school aged boy found dead in southern Indiana woods by a mushroom hunter: 'We need your help to bring justice to this young boy, who didn't deserve this'

The unidentified body of a little boy who died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the child, believed to be between five and eight. He was described as black, four-feet-tall, with a slim build and short hair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Indiana Man Convicted Of Murdering Girlfriend In Her Friend’s Bathtub After Abusing Her

An Indiana man has been convicted of murdering his former girlfriend in her friend’s bathtub after months of abusing her. Jordan Knudson, 37, was found guilty of brutally murdering Kristina Jones, 36, by a Ripley County jury, which took just over two hours to decide, according to Fox 19 Now. Knudson was accused of physically abusing Jones during the course of their two-year relationship, prompting Jones to occasionally stay at the friend’s house where her body was found, per a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Greensburg Daily News.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Missing Alabama inmate caught near Evansville; missing jail officer shot self

BREAKING: Escaped Alabama prisoner Casey White is back in custody and a jail officer was seriously injured after a police chase Monday afternoon near Evansville, Indiana, said Sheriff Rick Singleton on Monday afternoon in Florence, Alabama. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Department reported Vicky White shot herself after police caught up...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Missing Alabama inmate caught in southern Indiana; missing jail officer safe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The escaped inmate from Alabama may have been sighted in Indiana. The U.S. Marshals Service told News 8 that it’s investigating tips that Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White have been in southern Indiana. Police believe Vicky helped Casey, an inmate facing murder charges,...
Somerset County Walmart thief wanted by state police

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Somerset are searching for a man they said stole from Walmart on Saturday, and those with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward. On May 7, an unknown man walked into the Walmart at 2028 N Center Avenue in Somerset Township […]
Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Crews called to scene of plane crash in Schuylkill County

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were called out to the scene of a plane crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Schuylkill County. According to officials’, crews were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. to St Peters Road for a reported plane crash. Three people who were inside the plane at the time of the […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
State police searching for suspects in Cambria County hit and run crash

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are searching for three people after a hit and run crash with a stolen vehicle occurred Friday morning in Cambria County. At about 6:30 a.m. a trooper was on the way to a reported hit and run crash at 1276 Caroline Street in Nanty Glo Borough when they came […]
One sent to hospital after seven-vehicle crash in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was transported to the hospital following a seven-vehicle crash in State College on May 9. The crash happened at 1:51 p.m. on the 1100 block of North Atherton Street near West Cherry Lane. Police say an 86-year-old woman drove between both northbound travel lanes and hit several vehicles, […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
