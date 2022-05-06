ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

YouTube star Kevin Samuels has died in Atlanta

By Hunter Boyce
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

YouTube star Kevin Samuels is dead, NBC news has reported. The internet icon was passed away in Atlanta, but his cause of death has not yet been...

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Woman Who Was Allegedly With Kevin Samuels The Night He Died Speaks Out

On May 5, it was confirmed that the social media personality, Kevin Samuels, had passed away. Initially, his cause of death was unknown, but Atlanta Police issued a statement on what happened. They explained that they received a call claiming that a man had collapsed in his home. Once first...
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Defends Kevin Samuels From 'Bullies' Following Dating Guru's Death

Controversial dating guru Kevin Samuels passed away last Thursday (May 5), and people have been split in their reactions to his death. Some have mourned his death, while others have been less willing to offer their condolences due to his often polarizing takes on women and dating. On Saturday (May...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
HipHopDX.com

Young Money Rapper Mellow Rackz Robbed & Pistol-Whipped After Date

Los Angeles, CA – Young Money artist and Kodak Black’s former fiancée Mellow Rackz was allegedly robbed and pistol-whipped in Los Angeles following a date on Tuesday night (April 26). According to SayCheeseTV, the burgeoning rapper and her security were ambushed at gun point and robbed for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Is Reportedly Dating Cynthia Bailey’s Ex-Husband Peter Thomas

Well, this is a Real Housewives crossover no one saw coming. The word on the street is that The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant is dating Peter Thomas, Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Now, just to be clear, this hasn’t been confirmed by either Gizelle or Peter, but when […] The post Gizelle Bryant Is Reportedly Dating Cynthia Bailey’s Ex-Husband Peter Thomas appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Rose
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Fromnbc News#Cpr#Piedmont Hospital
hotnewhiphop.com

Benzino Details His Thoughts On Trans Women In Lengthy Interview With Kandi Burruss

It has been a rough week for Benzino. He has been firing off tweets and social media posts to defend his name, but in the process, he's also created even more controversy for himself. His ongoing beef with 50 Cent boiled over after the Power mogul suggested that Benzino had some sort of relationship with trans model and actress Shauna Brooks.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Reporter Wants to Know Why Jack Harlow (??) Wasn’t Indicted With Young Thug

Click here to read the full article. So why isn’t Jack Harlow indicted with all those rappers? That’s what a reporter wanted to know at a recent press conference surrounding the announcement of gang-related charges against the likes of Young Thug and Gunna in Fulton County, Georgia. “Um, the indictment’s got Young Thug and a bunch of other rappers. But there’s one name I was expecting to see, and I didn’t. And that’s Jack Harlow,” asked a reporter. “Can you speak to that?” District Attorney Fani Willis looked up with a slight smirk before saying, “What I’ll tell you is that, as...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Taunts Young Buck & Benzino For Allegedly Dating Transgenders

Many people have social media so they can connect with their family and friends or share funny content, but 50 Cent uses it to put people on blast. The Power executive producer has never been afraid to let the entire world know what he's thinking. He's used Instagram to fire at people like Starz CEO, Jeff Hirsch, Jussie Smollet, and even Teairra Marie, who he claims owes him $50,000.
CELEBRITIES
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
59K+
Followers
47K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy