Texas high school football leads U.S. in 2022 NFL draft picks

DALLAS (STACKER) — To some college graduates of a certain age, it can seem like everyone eventually goes back to school to get their master’s degree in something. The sheer volume of LinkedIn updates and Facebook posts from acquaintances who have been accepted to a new graduate program can make higher education seem commonplace. That may be the case for some social circles, but in reality, the number of Americans with graduate degrees is smaller than some might think. Just 12.6% of Americans 25 or older hold a graduate degree, according to the Census Bureau.

TEXAS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO