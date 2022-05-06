ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Retired police officers offer reward for divers who find more bodies in Lake Mead

By David Charns, Nexstar Media Wire
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Two retired Las Vegas police officers are offering a reward for divers who find additional bodies in Lake Mead.

David Kohlmeier and Daniel Minor host “The Problem Solver Show” on local cable. The two men said they would offer $5,000 for any additional remains.

“The Problem Solver is offering this challenge in an effort to bring a sense of closure to the families and friends of the victims, and to assist local law enforcement in their efforts,” the men said in a statement Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHOBc_0fVDx5UD00
(Shawna Hollister/KLAS)

Boaters discovered the body in the first barrel around 3 p.m. Sunday. KLAS also located a second barrel nearby, but investigators determined Tuesday it was empty.

“A second barrel was discovered by a local news crew reporting on the discovery of the barrel,” the men said. “The second barrel, which appeared to be empty, was found a couple of hundred feet from the other and was also discovered onshore.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNbFl_0fVDx5UD00
A body was discovered in a barrel on the shore of Lake Mead outside of Las Vegas on May 1, 2022. (Shawna Hollister/KLAS)

The men are setting up a fund to pay out money to divers.

Las Vegas Metro police have received numerous tips since Sunday’s discovery. A spokesperson did not release the exact number on Wednesday, only saying it was “several dozen.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YXft3_0fVDx5UD00
The KLAS I-Team discovered a second barrel on Monday. (David Charns/KLAS)

The Clark County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the remains.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com/report-a-crime . Information can also be sent via text by sending “CRIMENV” and then your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

