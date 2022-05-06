Man attempting to lure Westchester high school girls into his car

ARDSLEY, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — Police in Ardsley are urging the public's help in catching a man they say is trying to lure high school girls into his car.

The man offered the girls a ride to school on Tuesday between 5 and 7 p.m., allegedly telling them he was from Sleepy Hollow and needed help to find Ardsley High School, according to police. The incidents happened in the Hartsdale section of the school district.

One of the victims, a freshman, told NBC New York that she was walking on the street near the school on Tuesday evening on her way to practice when a red car began following her.

"I was listening to music. I was on my phone. All then all of a sudden the dude in the red car, he pulled up next to me. Rolled down his window, told me he was from Sleepy Hollow," the teen said. "He said he knew all about stranger danger, and that I could get into his car if I needed a ride because he’s also going to the high school."

She told the outlet she called a friend and quickly walked away. When she got on campus, he left.

Notice from Ardsley PD: Yesterday, 05/03/2022 around 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm, an unknown male individual made multiple... Posted by Village of Ardsley on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

"I was just really creeped out because I've walked back and forth all the time to the middle school, too. Nothing like this has ever happened," the teen added.

NBC New York reports that the man also approached another student two hours after he followed the first.

Police said he is described as possibly in his 40’s, with dark hair and a receding hairline. He was seen driving a red or maroon four-door sedan.

"We ask that you keep a lookout for a vehicle and male that match this description," police said on Facebook. "Please share this post among your neighbors."

Anyone who witnesses a similar incident is asked to call 9-1-1, or the Ardsley and Greenburgh police.