Robinson Township, PA

Hometown Tour: Central Diner & Grille

By Kevin Battle
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago

This week our KDKA Hometown Tour took us to Robinson Township.  Central Diner & Grille is aptly named.  The location is central.  Just off the Parkway on Steubenville Pike near Robinson Town Center.  You cannot miss it.  In fact, I venture to guess that not many people do.  It is central to the schedule of many in the area.

The flow of hungry customers is steady…. seemingly constant.  Yes, the place is busy.  However, it is never too busy.  You always feel welcome and you always feel like part of the family.  Great conversations abound amongst friends old & new alike. The food and service are excellent.  The ingredients are fresh and the meals are made from scratch.  Chefs arrive at 4am to prepare for the day and make soups, etc.  I enjoyed the ‘My Big Fat Greek Omelette.’  Man, I loved it!  I’d say the kitchen is the star of the show…. but then so is the food….and waitstaff…and the prep crew….and the hostess....and the dining environment & upscale decor….and the owners.

Owners of successful businesses always seem to give the credit to a good and loyal staff.  Yet, at Central Diner & Grille - the staff - like Darcy & Paolo who took great care of us, seem equally motivated by the owners & manager.  Dimitri Takos is a proud Greek-American who has tremendous vision and work ethic.  He and his wife are ‘central’ to the place.  Along with manager Jeff Munoz, they are there to serve for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night.  They seemingly never forget a face or a friend.  When they are not making sure things are perfect in the ‘back of the house’ you can find them checking in with various tables in the front.  They are tremendous people.

And, speaking of business: Much of it gets done by diners at the tables of Central Diner & Grille in Robinson.  I was first told about Central Diner shortly after I moved back home by someone who was preparing my taxes.  She glowed about the quality of food and the menu and the service and the very reasonable pricing (hey, she is an accountant, after all.)

Each time I have enjoyed a meal I have noticed, not just families, but business.  This is a smart place for a quick business lunch.  The movers & shakers seem to gravitate to Central Diner.  I’ve seen CEO’s, industry leaders, professionals, media members, politicians, managers, and workers all breaking bread during my visits.  You’ll often notice people sharing details from paperwork or laptops.

That steady stream of ‘doers’ didn’t stop for our broadcast.  One of Pittsburgh’s top contractors joined us following his meal.  Kyrk Pyros is an entrepreneur who owns KP Builders and Allegheny Crane Rental.  Yes - he is the guy who worked with first responders at the scene of the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse.  His work will be made into a Christmas ornament.  You’ll see it.  He is the guy responsible for lifting the PAT bus out of the ravine.  And, the guy responsible for getting that other bus out of the sinkhole a few years back.

A big-time sports agent just happens to have an office near Central Diner.  We were thrilled that Greg Diulus was able to join us for insight on the Steelers draft, the Penguins, and more.  You can hear him on Sunday with Rob Pratt on KD’s ‘Black & Gold Sunday.’

And, I totally geeked out when Dimitri’s father-in-law, Tom, introduced me to a long-time friend of his.  World-renowned architect Dennis Astorino.  I’ve read about the Brookline-native and admired his work for a long time.  You may have enjoyed the fruits of his labor, as well: PNC Park, Children’s Hospital, Trimont, etc.

In the end, Central Diner is all about the fresh, delicious food.  Lots of it.  Larry handed me a large bound document early in the program.  I only half-jokingly said “I don’t like books that don’t have pictures.”  Larry said “It’s not a book.  It’s the menu.”  WOW.

