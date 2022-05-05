ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Morasha Wiggins leaves UNC, enters transfer portal

By Richard Adkins
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11apXt_0fVDtPNk00

After one season at North Carolina, Morasha Wiggins has decided it’s time to move on and is in the transfer portal.

The Michigan native from Kalamazoo Central High School was one of UNC’s top recruits, ranking 18th in the ESPNW 2021 class. Wiggins also received multiple honors as a top recruit, including Michigan’s AP All-State Division 1 co-player of the year. That year she averaged 24.3 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

In her freshman season with the Tar Heels, she didn’t see much action averaging 8.6 minutes per game and was down in the rotation a bit.

Wiggins did have a break-out game of the season where she dropped 10 points, four rebounds, and a steal in just 14 minutes of play against Appalachian St.

