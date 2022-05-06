ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonough County, IL

Resident opposed to multi-state CO2 pipeline

By The McDonough County Voice
 4 days ago
Driving thru rural McDonough County, one can view “No Easement, CO2 Carbon Pipelines, No Eminent Domain” signs.

Last December, land owners in or near the proposed pipeline area in thirteen Illinois counties: Hancock, Adams, McDonough, Henry, Knox, Fulton, Schuyler, Brown, Pike, Scott, Morgan, Sangamon, and Christian received an informational packet from a private company proposing five-states: South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, 1,300-mile-long CO2 pipeline. Industrial CO2 would be captured, piped, and then sequestered in Christian County, IL. CO2 is transported as a liquid under very high pressure.

Ruptures do happen! In 2020, a break occurred near Satartia, Mississippi. Dozens of people were sickened by the escaping CO2. Few regulations exist for CO2 pipelines.

This private company has proposed constructing a pipeline going thru farm land. Productive land, pastures, woods inhabited with wildlife and birds, and residences would be affected. Farm land issues include lower crop farm yields, damaged top soil, and severed drainage tiles. All of these issues will reduce property values.

More than the land owners and farm operators would be affected: emergency medical services, hospitals, and the public will need Emergency Response Plans. Local EMS will need special training and equipment.

While this company is receiving a huge tax credit (45Q) and funding from the Federal Government, they would give landowners a token payment for permanent usage of their property.

More information and videos can be found at Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines: https://noillinoisco2pipelines.org/.

Marilyn Shelley

Colchester, IL

