ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

How Long COVID Can Affect Children

By Erin Marie
Health Digest
Health Digest
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=378zj5_0fVDsstK00

Research reveals that as many as 10% of children diagnosed with COVID-19 are likely to experience long-haul symptoms following infection, reports CNN . For long-haulers, symptoms can include extreme fatigue, stomach pain, cough, and respiratory issues, yet they do not develop right away, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Rather, signs often don't begin to emerge until at least four weeks after the initial infection.

While these symptoms are commonly seen in adults, healthcare providers have begun to observe marked differences in the long-haul symptoms reported by children. "It's startling how many of these children present and have a range of symptoms that we haven't fully appreciated," Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, chief of the division of pediatric infectious disease at UT Southwestern Medical Center, told CNN. "Some are coming in with heart failure after asymptomatic [COVID-19] infections."

With long-COVID pediatric clinics now operating in multiple states (via the Association of American Medical Colleges ), physicians are tailoring treatment methods to meet the specific needs of kids. Some doctors are implementing everything from acupuncture to massage therapy to mindfulness practices (via CNN).

Symptoms And Treatment Of Long COVID In Children

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bHj3H_0fVDsstK00

Of the overlap observed between adults and children, excessive fatigue appears to be the predominant shared symptom of long-haul COVID between both populations. It's so much so that some doctors have seen pediatric patients unable to attend school, struggling to meet the emotional demands of socializing, or becoming exhausted after sitting and watching television or playing video games (via CNN ). "It's like they have one bucket of energy ... Every single thing they do takes energy, and once that bucket is empty, that's it," Dr. Amy Edwards, operator of the pediatric long COVID clinic at UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, explained to CNN.

Among the physical symptoms exhibited by children, doctors report a variety including severe headaches, brain fog, heart palpitations, and dizziness, with one doctor reporting a pediatric patient losing hand function, per CNN. However, with medical test results often coming back normal, this has led to the misdiagnosis or dismissal of child patients. "[We scope] them, and their GI tracts are normal. I do a big immune workup, and their immune system appears normal. Everything 'looks normal,' but the kids aren't functioning like normal," Dr. Edwards explained to CNN.

As per the CDC , treatment methods for long COVID in children currently center around improving their quality of life through symptom management. To do so, doctors are working to address children's physical medical needs in addition to implementing energy conservation techniques (via CNN).

Read this next: Easy Habits That Will Help You Stay Healthy At Work

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Heart Palpitations#Acupuncture#Massage Therapy#Cnn#The Us
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
53K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy