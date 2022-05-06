ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Latest Injury Reports For Suns And Mavs On Friday

By Ben Stinar
 5 days ago

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have released their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time for Game 3 on Friday night.

Game 3 of the second-round series between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks will take place on Friday night in Texas.

For the game, the two teams injury reports remain unchanged as of 11:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

Dario Saric (Suns) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (Mavs) are the only two players ruled out for the contest.

The Suns won the first two games of the series at home in Arizona, so all of the pressure is now on Luka Doncic and the Mavs to win Game 3 and avoid the dreaded 0-3 hole.

No team in the history of the NBA has ever won a series after being down 0-3, so the Mavs are essentially playing for their season on Friday in Texas.

This is the first time that Doncic has been to the second-round of the playoffs, and the first time for the franchise since 2011 when they won the NBA Championship against LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

Meanwhile, the Suns are coming off making the NBA Finals last year (they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games).

