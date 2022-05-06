Runners return to the starting line, as races resume

Races and other fitness events are returning to eager athletes who are ready to hit the starting line.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, several events are returning this year, including the M-Town Race Series, which kicks off Saturday, May 7, with the Orion 5K.

The M-Town Race Series presented by Campbell Clinic will consist of four, well-known Memphis summer running events, including the Orion 5K, Zoom Through the Zoo, the Harbortown 5K and the Memphis Stars and Stripes race.

“It’s a very unique series for us to sponsor,” Irina Ollar, director of marketing and public relations for Campbell Clinic, said. “There’s no other series in Memphis where you can be the presenting sponsor and part of our sponsorship go toward four, completely different organizations in town that stand to benefit all from this one partnership.”

Beth Wilson, a local runner who is registered for the M-Town series, said the races foster a sense of community among participants, and the same goes for making new friends and connections through the events.

“These four races are so fun and showcase the diversity of Memphis, due to each of them being in different locations,” she said.

“Personally, I get a great deal of energy from being around others,” Wilson said. “Runners are typically energetic and happy, especially while in our element, and that is infectious. I enjoy a solo run, but in-person races give me motivation to train and improve my time.”

Barry Roberson, whose family owns local running shop Breakaway Running, said he has seen an uptick in people taking up running and walking throughout the pandemic due to many working at home and having extra time for health and wellness instead of a commute.

Bryan Roberson, an owner and manager of Breakaway Running, talks with runners Thursday, April 7, 2022, before the “Tour De Midtown” that started at Breakaway Running on Madison Avenue. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)

“In Memphis, there isn’t a huge commute time-wise, but if someone now has an extra hour by not driving 30 minutes to work and 30 minutes home, they have an hour of their day to work out or a lax schedule to run at lunch,” he said.

Roberson said that the fitness community is still trying to figure out which events will return in 2022. Nearly all races were postponed during the pandemic or may have gone away altogether.

“Quite a few (races) ended during the pandemic for one reason or another,” he said. “Everyone is trying to figure out which ones are going to happen this year. We have a ton of people who are actively looking for races and to plan a race schedule for the rest of the year.”

Roberson said the number of races in general has been down since the pandemic by “a pretty significant percentage,” and race numbers are still down as far as participants go.

“The M-Town series is a good sign that things are coming back,” Roberson said. “We have group runs, and we’re seeing people come back to the group runs. Things are feeling pretty normal, so I think races will follow as more of them start back up.”

Each M-Town series race supports a different local nonprofit— Meals on Wheels, the Memphis Zoological Society, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis and the American Red Cross.

The M-Town race series almost didn’t come to fruition in 2022 because it lacked a title sponsor. That’s when Campbell Clinic stepped in.

“They (Start 2 Finish race management company) needed a title sponsor to be able to put this series on and support these organizations,” Ollar said. “Every single race has a different nonprofit that the money that’s being raised is going toward, but they needed one, main title sponsor.”

Campbell Clinic jumped at the opportunity as a chance to showcase the various services and specialties it offers.

“Traditionally, everybody always assumed that you just go to Campbell Clinic when you have broken bones, and that’s pretty much it, but there’s a whole preventative aspect to it, too,” Ollar said. “To be able to sponsor an entire race series that brings families and everyone from inexperienced runners to your weekend warriors together and show them what Campbell Clinic has to offer, it was a great opportunity that came about.”