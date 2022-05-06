ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhope, AL

Children’s Cup Regatta 2022

By Allison Bradley
WALA-TV FOX10
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCathy and Skip from Fairhope Yacht Club and Kerrie from Children’s of Alabama stop by Studio 10 to get us ready for the Children’s Cup Regatta. Skip is making some delicious cocktails you can enjoy at this fun event. SPECIAL EVENT:. Children’s of Alabama’s 11th annual Children’s...

www.fox10tv.com

