2 arrested on suspicion of child abuse after Victorville boy comes to school with injuries
Two people were arrested on suspicion of child abuse after a Victorville boy showed up at school with injuries, authorities said Friday.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department began investigating the case on April 29, after a school told authorities that a 7-year-old boy had 13 contusions to his back, the department said in a news release.
The contusions were consistent with physical abuse, Sheriff’s Department officials said.
Crimes against children detectives responded and assumed the investigation, ultimately arresting 31-year-old Roniel Parrales and 30-year-old Erika Gonzalez on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child.
The Sheriff’s Department told KTLA suspects are relatives of the boy, but did not elaborate.
The two were booked into the West Valley Detention Center and held on $100,000 bail.
No further details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Wendy Winegar at 909-387-3615. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-27463.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.
Comments / 0