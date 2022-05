MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prepare for back-to-back Next Weather Alert days, as severe storms that could produce tornadoes are possible Wednesday and Thursday. There’s also extreme heat in the forecast. A warm front is going to lift throughout the day Wednesday, which will bring in heat and humidity. Temperatures and the dew point will rise as the day rolls on, with the high in the Twin Cities forecasted at 83 degrees. It’ll be a few degrees warmer to the south, and central and northern Minnesota will top out in the 70s. Storms were already popping up in southern Minnesota in the morning hours....

SCOTT COUNTY, MN ・ 40 MINUTES AGO