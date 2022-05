MINOT, N.D. - The Souris Basin Planning Council is looking to expand the business accelerator fund in Minot using the magic fund grant. The accelerator is a revolving loan fund. The money is loaned to businesses getting started or expanding in the area, paid back, and loaned out to another. They started with a million dollars over the last few years. They asked for another $2 million to make the program more sustainable. For now the city would only be able to add another seven hundred and eighty thousand dollars to it.

MINOT, ND ・ 22 HOURS AGO