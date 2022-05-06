ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

Coatesville Native — the First African-American Mayor of This Small City in Suburban D.C. — Dies at 71

By Leah Mikulich
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Coatesville native Jack Sims Jr. — the first African-American mayor of District Heights, Md., a small city outside of Washington, D.C. — has died at 71, writes Mary McHale for the Upper Marlboro...

vista.today

Comments / 3

