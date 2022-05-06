Coatesville Native — the First African-American Mayor of This Small City in Suburban D.C. — Dies at 71

Maryland is a state with plenty to offer tourists. Its location on the East Coast puts it within easy reach of major metropolitan areas like Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. At the same time, its own cities offer a wide range of attractions, from the historical charms of Annapolis to the modern sophistication of Baltimore. And beyond the cities, Maryland's landscapes range from the gently rolling hills of the Piedmont Plateau to the rugged slopes of the Appalachian Mountains. In short, whether you're looking for an urban escape or a nature getaway, Maryland is definitely worth considering as a vacation destination.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO