Elon Musk slams claims Donald Trump ‘convinced him’ to buy Twitter and says they don’t communicate

By Charlotte Edwards
The US Sun
 4 days ago
ELON Musk has denied claims that Donald Trump encouraged him to buy Twitter.

The billionaire recently bought the app for $44billion and it was rumored that Trump convinced him to do so.

Musk has denied claims that Trump had any involvement in his Twitter purchase Credit: AFP or licensors

Musk just tweeted: "This is false. I’ve had no communication, directly or indirectly, with Trump, who has publicly stated that he will be exclusively on Truth Social."

He tweeted in response to a New York Post article, which referred to claims that the former president "quietly" convinced Musk to buy Twitter.

The Post's article included quotes made by Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group.

Nunes previously told Fox Business Network: "President Trump, basically before Elon Musk bought it, actually said to go and buy it because the goal of our company is really to build a community where people are in a family-friendly, safe environment."

He later added: "That’s why we encouraged Elon Musk to buy it, because someone has to take on these tech tyrants.

"Donald Trump wanted to make sure that the American people got their voice back and that the internet was open and that’s what we are doing."

Nunes is the boss of Trump's Truth Social app.

He didn't say how Trump supposedly encouraged Musk on his Twitter decisions.

Trump has said he won't be returning to Musk's Twitter because of his new app.

The former US president was banned from Twitter after the US Capitol Riots.

Musk's stance on freedom speech had Twitter users guessing whether Trump's account would be reinstated.

However, Trump continues to promote Truth Social, which is presented as a new platform for conservatives who think they're being censored by other social media apps.

