Indiana police released dramatic bodycam footage on Tuesday of the moment fugitive Casey White was captured.The police also released footage of officers inspecting an abandoned Ford F-150 at an Evansville car wash and another video of first responders rendering aid to Vicky White.The nationwide manhunt for a double murder suspect and the correctional officer who helped him escape ended with a car chase, a crash, and a fatality on Monday. Alabama police received a tip on Sunday — one of hundreds — that ultimately proved fruitful and led to a confrontation with escaped inmate Casey White and Vicky White,...

