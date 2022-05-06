ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Huge blast kills at least NINE and injures 30 after gas explosion rips through five-star hotel in Cuba: Rescuers trawl through the rubble for survivors

By Alex Oliveira, Adry Torres For Dailymail.com
 4 days ago

At least nine people have been killed and 30 injured after a huge gas explosion ripped apart a hotel in Cuba's capital Havana.

Thirteen people remain missing following the blast at the five-star Hotel Saratoga as rescuers desperately search through rubble.

Wounded locals could be seen getting treated outside the site in makeshift trauma units as ambulances raced to the scene.

Meanwhile terrified children were evacuated by teachers from a school near the hotel in Old Havana on Friday afternoon.

The gas was thought to have been moved in a truck before it ignited and blew through the walls of the 90-year-old building, destroying buses and cars parked outside.

The site, which had 96 rooms, was closed at the time but was due for a grand reopening after the pandemic in just four days.

Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero were among those paying tribute to the dead this afternoon as they visited the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NLgwv_0fVDnHD400
At least nine people have been killed and 30 injured after a huge gas explosion ripped apart a hotel in Cuba's capital Havana 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ed43i_0fVDnHD400
Wounded locals could be seen getting treated outside the site in makeshift trauma units as ambulances raced to the scene
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4fhK_0fVDnHD400
Three members of hotel staff trapped in the upper floors of the Hotel Saratoga in the moments after the explosion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AlhWr_0fVDnHD400
Meanwhile terrified children were evacuated by teachers from a school near the hotel in Old Havana on Friday afternoon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41l9Cb_0fVDnHD400
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel (center, in blue shirt with white hair), was quickly on sight after the blast. His office confirmed on Twitter that the explosion was caused by a gas leak
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X8zWC_0fVDnHD400
Flames and plumes of smoke were seen streaking out of the crumbling wreckage as rescuers continued to search the rubble for survivors
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jt9ha_0fVDnHD400
The explosion was so powerful buses and cars that were parked in front building were left crumpled or damaged and some even flipped over
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LXYqy_0fVDnHD400
Granma reported that a witness saw the moment when a gas truck supplying the hotel with liquid gas reserves exploded
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UiLzf_0fVDnHD400
BEFORE: The hotel used to be one of the most stunning buildings in Old Havana and had been preparing for a grand reopening 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ytGrW_0fVDnHD400
The hotel explosion took place across the street from Cuba's capital building, located in the center of Havana

Flames and plumes of smoke were seen streaking out of the crumbling wreckage as rescuers continued to search the rubble for survivors.

The explosion was so powerful buses and cars that were parked in front building were left crumpled or damaged and some even flipped over.

Granma reported that a witness saw the moment when a gas truck supplying the hotel with liquid gas reserves exploded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09r0t3_0fVDnHD400
Video shows the hotel buried in a cloud of smoke moments after the explosion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qSl9r_0fVDnHD400
Carnage was thrown across the neighborhood as the blast rocked the historic district
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27AAst_0fVDnHD400
Cars drove by fleeing the explosion as smoke and debris pour out onto the surrounding streets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BVNMB_0fVDnHD400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AX2T6_0fVDnHD400

Photographer Michel Figueroa said he had been walking past the hotel when 'the explosion threw me to the ground, and my head still hurts.... Everything was very fast.'

Yazira de la Caridad, mother of two, said the explosion shook her home a block from the hotel: 'The whole building moved. I thought it was an earthquake,' she said. 'I've still got my heart in my hand.'

Mayiee Pérez said she had rushed to the scene after receiving a call from her husband, Daniel Serra, who works at a foreign exchange shop inside the hotel. She said he told her, 'I am fine, I am fine. They got us out,' but had been unable to reach him since.

A neighboring historic church, Iglesia Bautista, was severely damaged in the explosion. A hole was blasted through its domed roof, and dust and debris poured in across the pews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49J2Lv_0fVDnHD400
The luxurious hotel rooms and their 5-star amenities were left spilling out into the rubble on the street below
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ELqx_0fVDnHD400
Rescue crews springing to action and wheeling stretchers towards the wreckage to extract the wounded
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W8J9F_0fVDnHD400
Heaps of concrete, metal, wood and dust rained down from the blast, piling up at the base of the hotel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BB5xo_0fVDnHD400
The upper floors of the building were completely mangled by the huge explosion after it rocked the city on Friday afternoon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xBjJf_0fVDnHD400
Granma reported that a witness saw the moment when a gas truck supplying the hotel with liquid gas reserves exploded
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dcnUM_0fVDnHD400
Photographer Michel Figueroa said he had been walking past the hotel when 'the explosion threw me to the ground, and my head still hurts.... Everything was very fast'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cR2fe_0fVDnHD400
The hotel's marquee was ravaged by the blast, collapsing with the façade onto the street below
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HrW6P_0fVDnHD400
Rescue crews sort through the debris for missing victims
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39KUb4_0fVDnHD400
Thirteen people remain missing following the blast at the five-star Hotel Saratoga as rescuers desperately search through rubble 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0URCS2_0fVDnHD400
President Miguel Díaz-Canel (right, in blue shirt, with white hair) arrived on the scene of the disaster
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ANQsv_0fVDnHD400
Police and rescue workers scour the scene on Friday afternoon as they searched for people still alive
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00c0RU_0fVDnHD400
Rescue crews using cranes and heavy machinery to remove huge chunks of debris as they look for survivors
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sqhB4_0fVDnHD400
President Díaz-Canel (in blue with hands raised) speaking to authorities at the site of the explosion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UTVgu_0fVDnHD400
Another view from the rear of the hotel shows the devastation that ripped into the neighboring building

President Díaz-Canel confirmed the explosion was caused by a gas leak in a statement on his Twitter account. He said: 'Preliminary investigations indicate that the explosion was caused by a gas leak.'

Hotel Saratoga was built as a warehouse in 1880 and then converted into a hotel in 1933. It reopened in 2005 as a five-star hotel with 96 rooms, tree bars, two restaurants and swimming pool.

The hotel sits steps away from Havana's historic capital building. The hotel was remodeled by a British company after the fall of the Soviet Union and was considered the place to go for officials and celebrities' for many years.

Recently, it had lost some of its shine with the opening of new hotels in Havana, but was still a five-star venue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z27Wv_0fVDnHD400
Hotel Saratoga was built as a warehouse in 1880 and then converted into a hotel in 1933. It reopened in 2005 as a five-star hotel with 96 rooms, tree bars, two restaurants and swimming pool
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WDGvg_0fVDnHD400
Fire engines poured water over the smoking wreckage to cool down the debris and snuff out any remaining flames
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BQNXQ_0fVDnHD400
Wounded guests appeared to be getting treatment outside the hotel in makeshift trauma units as ambulances raced to the scene
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yfdHM_0fVDnHD400
Crows approached the ruin of the hotel shortly after the blast, before police established a police-line (above)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45gWOF_0fVDnHD400
The hotel sits steps away from Havana's historic capital building. The hotel was remodeled by a British company after the fall of the Soviet Union and was considered the place to go for officials and celebrities' for many years
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uccgn_0fVDnHD400
Medics work after an explosion in the Saratoga Hotel in Havana. The blast left smoke billowing into the air across the city
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RVZTp_0fVDnHD400
Ambulances are seen outside the Saratoga Hotel after the explosion in Havana
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PLwN8_0fVDnHD400
BEFORE: The inside of the lobby had a beautiful staircase which hung above a waiting area for guests checking into the hotel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08fmbR_0fVDnHD400
BEFORE: One of the master suites in the hotel featured a luxurious bed and large bathroom before the explosion on Friday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Pqol_0fVDnHD400
BEFORE: The hotel also offered stunning views across the city but was engulfed in a wall of smoke on Friday afternoon 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34hGJQ_0fVDnHD400
BEFORE: One of the drinking lounges in the hotel before the incident today showed the classy, five-star establishment

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

