While you may only really be able to find root beer floats at diners and ice cream shops anymore, we think this simple indulgence should be in your regular rotation of desserts at home. Especially during the warmer months, an ice cream float can be both a sweet treat and incredibly refreshing. Furthermore, you don't have to be constrained by the classic root beer float flavors. You can use nearly any carbonated beverage you've got on hand with a scoop of vanilla ice cream — and even the vanilla ice cream is flexible. Plenty of people aren't really into the licorice-like profile of root beer, so it's completely fine to use whatever kind of soda appeals to you most, and we've got a few ideas for you.

