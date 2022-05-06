ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steph De Lander (Persia Pirotta) Says Her WWE Release Is Not The End Of Her Journey

The end of Persia Pirotta in WWE is not the end of Steph De Lander’s journey in wrestling. After being a major character on WWE NXT 2.0 in a featured storyline, Persia Pirotta was abruptly released by WWE on Friday, April 29, 2022. Now, Steph De Lander is talking all about...

Rhea Ripley Aligns With Edge At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Rhea Ripley has joined Judgment Day. For the second straight month, Edge picked up a victory over AJ Styles with a little help from a new friend. Styles eas perched up on the top rope, ready to put Edge away, when a brawl involve Damian Priest and Finn Balor spilled into the ring.
Roman Reigns Says He's Entering A New Phase Of His Career, Hints At Having A Different Schedule

Roman Reigns talks about what is in the way of his future. Reigns defended the WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre on the 5/7/2022 live event show "Saturday Night Main Event" in Trenton, New Jersey (See the full results for the show here). After the match, Reigns caught the attention of the audience, saying that he may never return to Trenton due to him working in a new phase of his career.
Wrestlers Celebrate Their First Mother's Day, AJ Styles Doesn't Understand Edge, More | Fight Size

Here's your fight size update for Sunday, May 8, 2022. - Several wrestling personalities are celebrating their first Mother's Day. First Mother’s Day went pretty poorly. Lost keys, broken phones, money wasted, baby not feeling well, plans falling through (second try with @atlbotanical and I think we just need to break up) Perhaps I tried too hard. But it’s just one day. Tomorrow is a new one and this Angel has no idea today was supposed to be any different at all. I ended up crying in my car feeling like a failure of a mom because everything I wanted for her today just didn’t happen. But…she cried with me, at an incredible decibel I might add. I have her and she has me. And tomorrow I’m probably just going to drive us up to the beach, ignore my phone and stay as long as I feel like anyway. We’ll have our day in the sun kiddo -- I love you Little Bittle.
MTV Challenge Godfather Mark Long Teases Entering A WWE Ring Within The Next Six Months

"The Godfather" is more than ready for the challenge. Mark Long has popped up on WWE television on more than one occasion this year. He and The Miz celebrated after The Miz turned on Logan Paul and then he showed up at NXT Spring Breakin’ on Tuesday, May 3. Mark appeared on camera to support Grayson Waller, his apparent BFF, in his bout against Nathan Frazier. Despite the star power in his corner, Waller still lost to Frazier.
Independent Wrestler Billy Dixon Retires, Shares Heartfelt Message About Mental Health

Billy Dixon is stepping away from wrestling, and has shared a touching message on his mental health. Dixon, who has wrestled in companies like GCW, ENJOY, and No Peace Underground, made the announcement via his Twitter profile yesterday. In the heartfelt message, Dixon admits he has neglected himself and his own mental health for the benefit of his wrestling career while also noting the struggles he has went through with the business.
Thunder Rosa: Feud With Britt Baker Isn't Something That'll End, It's Like The Rock vs. Steve Austin

Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker are destined to fight forever. The two women first wrestled on AEW television at AEW Beach Break 2021. At St. Patrick's Day Slam 2021, they had a Lights Out match that ended the rivalry for the time being. One year later, they two waged war again with Baker besting Rosa at AEW Revolution 2022 before Rosa conquered Dr. Baker in a cage match at St. Patrick's Day Slam 2022.
Drew McIntyre Reflects On The Top Rope Breaking During Match With Bobby Lashley On UK Tour

Drew McIntyre talks about the ropes snapping during a recent match with Bobby Lashley. The world of WWE is predetermined as far as the match outcomes are concerned, but on occasion, accidents happen and one such incident occurred during a recent UK tour while Bobby Lashley was wrestling Drew McIntyre. both men were hitting the ropes and Bobby Lashley suddenly fell from the ring when the top rope snapped.
CM Punk: Stop Amplifying Bad Faith Carny Dipshits, Let Them Die In The Dark With Their Ego Podcasts

CM Punk says it is time to stop amplifying certain voices of the past and their opinions on modern wrestling. In the modern age of wrestling, many of the major superstars of the past now have their own platform to talk about today's wrestling with a multitude of podcasts and the advent of social media. Sometimes, the opinions of those from days gone by can ruffle the feathers of the superstars of today.
Matt Riddle Still Wants A WrestleMania Match With Brock Lesnar, Even If He Won't Like The Outcome

Riddle reflects on getting “Brocked” in Saudi Arabia and says he would like to test his skills against a WWE Hall of Famer at WrestleMania. Riddle has quickly become one of the fastest rising stars on Monday Night Raw. With that new spot on the card comes the availability of new opponents. As Matt Riddle continues to move through the ranks, he now believes he is closer to one of his dream matches with Brock Lesnar.
AEW Rampage On 5/6 Draws Lowest Viewership & Demo Number In Show History In Early Timeslot

Viewership numbers are in for the 5/6 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by Jay Lethal vs. Konosuke Takeshita, drew 292,000 viewers on May 6th. This number is down from the 464,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This viewership number is also the lowest number in AEW history for either a Dynamite or Rampage show. The 5/6 episode aired in the earliest time slot in show history, with the episode starting at 5:30PM EST.
