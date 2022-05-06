ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Shooting on Dutch care farm leaves two dead

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people have been shot dead and two others wounded on a Dutch care farm that provides therapy for people with disabilities or mental health issues. A 16-year-old girl and a woman aged 34 were killed in the shooting at the Tro Tardi farm in Alblasserdam, to the east of...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 9

Gaynor V. Henry
2d ago

Shocking. I sometimes feel as if the world has gone absolutely mad. Our condolences to the families of those killed. ALL lives matter.

Reply
2
