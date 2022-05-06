Former Lawton PD officers charged with manslaughter
By Joshua Hoggard
cw39.com
5 days ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Two former officers from the Lawton Police Department have been charged with manslaughter in connection to an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Quadry Sanders in December 2021. The Comanche County District Attorney released their decision to file criminal charges against former...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
How was a man in a Louisiana prison who was supposed to be on suicide watch allowed to smoke insecticide, leading to his death?. That's the question Jennifer Bartie wants answered. The man was her son, 37-year-old Javon Kennerson, who died in December 2020 several weeks after falling into a sudden and severe mental health emergency.
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office has announced two women have been arrested in connection with the remains of a fetus found at a residence in Wayne. Nicole Tsentas, 33, of Emerson, and Amanda Walker, 36, of Wayne, were arrested Monday for concealing the remains of a human fetus inside a Wayne residence.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Lawmakers investigating the deadly arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene voted unanimously Wednesday to hold the former head of the Louisiana State Police in contempt for defying a subpoena and refusing to turn over the handwritten journals he kept while leading the state’s premier law enforcement agency.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A three-month old baby girl is alive today, thanks to the fast action of two police officers in Springfield. Body-camera video from the incredible save was released on Wednesday. The rescue happened on Monday at 2:00 p.m. while the officers were working a detail in a...
Multiple Henderson County residents pled guilty and were sentenced to prison for possessing and trafficking illegal drugs following the most recent Henderson County Administrative Term of Superior Court from April 27-29, according to a news release from the office of R. Andrew Murray, District Attorney for Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania counties.
The Superior Court Judge Peter...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A new Oklahoma law aims to expedite the process of investigating and cleaning up deadly crash scenes. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said medical examiners won’t have to drive out to crash scenes. Troopers with OHP said the bill will help crash scenes get cleaned...
(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says Jeffrey Scott Gundersen, age 44, of Logan, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to 60 months in prison for Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. His prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release. According to court documents, Gundersen pleaded guilty to the charge on November 18, 2021.
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs middle school is back in session Wednesday after a bomb threat was made towards the school. Sand Springs Public Schools (SSPS) said Clyde Boyd Middle School is all clear and students are back in class after the school was deemed safe. SSPS...
