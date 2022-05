MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Giannis Antetokounmpo’s quest for a third NBA MVP award will continue for another year. This season’s top honor went to Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić, according to a report from the Associated Press and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. ‘The Joker,’ as Nuggets fans call him, won the award over Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia star Joel Embiid. This is the second year in a row that Jokić has won. The NBA is expected to officially announce the award sometime this week.

