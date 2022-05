Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town remembered a late legend, Naomi Judd, during a recent Houston stop on their Bandwagon Tour. The two acts took the stage together for a rendition of "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)," a Judds hit from 1986. By the end of their performance of the ballad, Lambert and Little Big Town had the crowd singing along to the chorus, and an image of Judd appeared on the screen behind them.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO