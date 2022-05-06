Saints, Panthers lead St. Ignace Kiwanis Invitational

ST. IGNACE — For a second straight meet, the St. Ignace girls and Pickford boys were the pace setters.

The Saints and Panthers claimed titles at the 35th annual St. Ignace Kiwanis Invitational Thursday.

Pickford scored 134 points win win the boys meet, while St. Ignace was second with 125 and Manistique was third with 58. They were followed by Newberry 53, Cheboygan 49, Cedarville 38, Rogers City 21, Rudyard 6, Ojibwe Charter 2, and Pellston 1.

Pickford’s Josh Sullivan took first in 110 hurdles (18.0) and 300 hurdles (43.9). Hunter Hagen won the 800 (2:12), while Hayden Hagen claimed the 1600 (4:59) and 3200 (11:15). John Smith took first in high jump (5-9).

Cole Warner, Aaron Heal, Hunter Hagen and Noah Barowski won the 800 relay (1:39.3). Heal, Owen McConkey, Caden Awbrey and Hunter Hagen prevailed in 1600 relay (3:44). Sullivan, Garrett Orsborne, McConkey and Hayden Hagen won 3200 relay (9:14).

Noah Barowski was third in the 200 and long jump, and Jonah Denning was third in 110 hurdles.

Kordell Killscrow of St. Ignace won the 400 (54.4), while Owen Lester took first in pole vault (10-feet).

The Saints’ Trevor Visnaw, Jonny Ingalls, Reese McLean and Christian Koiveniemi won 400 relay (47.5).

Koiveniemi was second in the 100 and 200. Ingalls was second in 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Shaun Kingsbury and Koiveniemi tied for second in high jump, while Visnaw was also second by tiebreaker in pole vault, and Killscrow was second in long jump.

Newberry’s Eric Edwards was second in shot put. Liam Rao was third in 300 hurdles, while Claudio Bistolfi was third in 3200.

Cedarville’s Hoss Sweeney was second in the 1600 and third in the 800, and Aidan Ondrus was third in the 400.

Engadine’s Mathias Miller won shot put (42.7) and he took second in discus. Conrad Spieles took second in the 3200. Drew French was third in discus.

St. Ignace won the girls meet with 157 points, while Manistique was second with 115.5 and Pickford was third with 58. They were followed by Cheboygan 57, Rudyard 52, Newberry 25, Rogers City 17, Engadine 17, Cedarville 16, Mackinac Island 2.5 and Pellston 1.

Ally Schultz won the 200 dash (27.3) and was second in the 100. Jillian Fraser finished first in jump (4-4), while Allison Cece won pole vault (7-feet).

Gwen Kellan, Jillian Fraser, Heidi Dorenbecker and Schultz took first in 400 relay (54.6). Dorenbecker, Fraser, Ella Adams and Schultz won 800 relay (1:59.9). Mariana Zaragoza was second in the 3200, while Kylee Peters was second in 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, and Dorenbecker was also second in long jump.

The Saints’ Mia Martin took third in the 800 and Haley Allers took third in 300 hurdles. Wisteria Brady was second in pole vault and Brooklyn Thibault was third.

Haley Cornwell of Pickford won the 3200 (13:48). Brooke Portice placed second in discus, and Kadence Potoczak was third in shot put.

Rudyard’s Cheyenne Ballard won three events — the 110 hurdles (18.2) and 300 hurdles (54.9) and long jump (14-3.5). Tristin Smith took second in the 1600 and third in the 400.

Newberry’s Azaria Jackson was third in the 100. Kaylen Clark placed third in the 1600.

Cedarville’s Lily Fisher placed second in shot put, and Brooke Bailey was third in discus.

Panthers sweep 9-10 meet

Pickford took first place in both the boys and girls meets in a EUPC freshman-sophomore track and field meet on its home track Tuesday.

The Pickford boys scored 165 points, followed by Rudyard 129 and Brimley 59, to lead the seven-team meet.

Event winners for Pickford included Hayden Hagen in the 800 and 1600, Evan Roe in the 3200, Tommy Storey in 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, Kendrick Brace in shot put and discus.

Jonah Denning, Connor Hope, Owen McConkey and Cole Warner won the 800 relay. McConkey, Eli MacDonald, Storey and Hayden Hagen won 1600 relay. McConkey, MacDonald, Roe and Hayden Hagen won 3200 relay.

Kallen Lawlor of Rudyard won the 200, 400 and long jump.

Parker Veeneman of Brimley won the 100, while Ben Smart took first in pole vault. The Bays’ Ben Smart, Caden Veeneman, Brendan Gross and Parker Veeneman won the 400 relay.

Pickford won the six-school girls event with 130, followed by Cedarville 57 and Engadine 52.

Pickford’s Sorelle Mota won the 200, Lyric Collins won high jump, while Chloe May won shot put and discus. Mota, May, Kasey Spencer and Lyric Collins took first in 400 relay and 800 relay.

Brimley’s Autumn Tremblay won the 100 dash, 100 hurdles and long jump. Addison Carrick took first in 300 hurdles.

Katelyn Pitts of Rudyard won the 400, while Alexa Peterman took first in the 3200.

Allison Loebach of Engadine won the 1600.

