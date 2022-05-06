ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Students punished over video

WATE
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials with a private school in Knoxville say they are taking...

www.wate.com

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Knoxville, TN
Education
KRMG

Sand Springs school in session after bomb threat

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs middle school is back in session Wednesday after a bomb threat was made towards the school. Sand Springs Public Schools (SSPS) said Clyde Boyd Middle School is all clear and students are back in class after the school was deemed safe. SSPS...
SAND SPRINGS, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy