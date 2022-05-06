Students punished over video

In a viral video that has spread on social media, a white female student is recorded calling a Black male student the N-word at a Henry County, Georgia, high school. The boy then proceeds to slap the girl. “Racism in any shape or form isn’t okay,” Komisha Davis told local...
A Christian school in Knoxville, Tennessee, said it handed down "severe disciplinary action" after a video on social media reportedly showed a student using racial slurs while in a white hood, commonly associated with the Ku Klux Klan. The video was obtained by NBC affiliate WBIR of Knoxville and involves...
A Kansas legislator said she does not “appreciate the huge transgender female who is now in our restrooms in the Capitol,” seeming to refer to her only transgender colleague. State Rep. Cheryl Helmer made the statement in an email with a University of Kansas graduate student, who voiced...
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs middle school is back in session Wednesday after a bomb threat was made towards the school. Sand Springs Public Schools (SSPS) said Clyde Boyd Middle School is all clear and students are back in class after the school was deemed safe. SSPS...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - The parents of a middle school student in Tennessee filed a lawsuit against the Knoxville Police Department and a specific officer after they say body cam video shows the officer used excessive force against their son. The parents of the former Northwest Middle School student...
