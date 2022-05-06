Texas State Bar to sue Attorney General Ken Paxton, 'top deputy' over elections lawsuit

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is being sued by the Texas State Bar over his failed attempt to throw out 2020 election results. (Drew Angerer /Getty Images)

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says the state bar intends to sue him and his "top deputy" over his lawsuit to try and throw out the 2020 election results . Paxton tweeted a statement the morning of Friday, May 6 that he was made aware of the Texas State Bar's intentions to sue over the 2020 election with the Texas v. Pennsylvania lawsuit that was thrown out in December 2020.

He said in the statement that the state bar's "bias" shows with this "new line crossed."

"I'll see you and the leftists that control you in court," Paxton says in the statement.

Paxton was at the center of a lawsuit over bribery and abuse allegations brought forward by whistleblowers within his office. Paxton's office has since released a letter saying it intends to investigate the Texas Bar Foundation for "possibly aiding and abetting the mass influx" of immigrants. The letter refers to immigrants as "illegal aliens."

The letter states that the investigation is based on "credible complaints" filed by Texas Congressman Troy Nehls. The Texas State Bar declined to comment on "attorney disciplinary matters." No public documents have been filed by the state bar in district court as of Friday morning.

Instead, the bar sent over a statement from President Sylvia Borunda Firth about the professional rules of conduct for attorneys laid out by the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct and the Texas Rules of Disciplinary Procedure.

"The system is designed to ensure fairness to all parties," Firth says in the statement. "Partisan political considerations play no role in determining whether to pursue a grievance or how that grievance proceeds through the system. Any claims to the contrary are untrue."

This is a developing story and MySA will update as soon as public documents are available.

