ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas State Bar to sue Attorney General Ken Paxton, 'top deputy' over elections lawsuit

By Steven Santana
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Fk4P_0fVDeW1g00
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is being sued by the Texas State Bar over his failed attempt to throw out 2020 election results. (Drew Angerer /Getty Images)

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says the state bar intends to sue him and his "top deputy" over his lawsuit to try and throw out the 2020 election results . Paxton tweeted a statement the morning of Friday, May 6 that he was made aware of the Texas State Bar's intentions to sue over the 2020 election with the Texas v. Pennsylvania lawsuit that was thrown out in December 2020.

He said in the statement that the state bar's "bias" shows with this "new line crossed."

"I'll see you and the leftists that control you in court," Paxton says in the statement.

Paxton was at the center of a lawsuit over bribery and abuse allegations brought forward by whistleblowers within his office. Paxton's office has since released a letter saying it intends to investigate the Texas Bar Foundation for "possibly aiding and abetting the mass influx" of immigrants. The letter refers to immigrants as "illegal aliens."

The letter states that the investigation is based on "credible complaints" filed by Texas Congressman Troy Nehls. The Texas State Bar declined to comment on "attorney disciplinary matters." No public documents have been filed by the state bar in district court as of Friday morning.

Instead, the bar sent over a statement from President Sylvia Borunda Firth about the professional rules of conduct for attorneys laid out by the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct and the Texas Rules of Disciplinary Procedure.

"The system is designed to ensure fairness to all parties," Firth says in the statement. "Partisan political considerations play no role in determining whether to pursue a grievance or how that grievance proceeds through the system. Any claims to the contrary are untrue."

This is a developing story and MySA will update as soon as public documents are available.

Read more from Steven

- With DeLorean moving to San Antonio, here are other companies that moved to Texas

- Guess the rent of this secluded one-bedroom with Hill Country views

- Here's a new look at the upcoming high-end apartments near the Alamodome

- Great Texas Airshow reaches max capacity, strands Randolph AFB residents

Sign up for the MySA Morning Headlines to receive fresh San Antonio news every morning.

Comments / 52

Nikki R
4d ago

Elections have consequences. Staging a coup has consequences and helping promote the big lie has to have consequences as well.

Reply(3)
39
Big A
4d ago

The Cyclops belongs in jail. Why in the world is the Texas AG worried about elections in Pennsylvania? And, of course, it is always reassuring when the AG is being investigated for criminal activity.

Reply
12
Jack Zuhosky
4d ago

Would have thought the top lawyer of the state would've known that he lacked Standing to object to other states' voting laws, but I guess some law schools are better than others...

Reply(1)
5
Related
KVUE

How did Texas vote on Prop 1 and Prop 2 in the May 7 election?

AUSTIN, Texas — This May 7 special election, all Texans had the opportunity to vote on two propositions to amend the Texas Constitution. We’re taking a look at the election results. Proposition 1 and Proposition 2 were both related to property tax relief. Specifically, voters had to decide...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Texas Republicans say if Roe falls, they’ll focus on adoptions and preventing women from seeking abortions elsewhere

AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) -During their 20 years in control of the Texas Legislature, Republican lawmakers have steadfastly worked to chip away at abortion access. Bound by the limits of Roe v. Wade, which stopped them from enacting an outright ban on the procedure, lawmakers got creative. They required abortion clinics to have wide hallways and deputized private citizens to sue providers in an effort to shut down facilities that offer the procedure.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
Pennsylvania State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Troy Nehls
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Attorneys#The Texas State Bar#The Texas Bar Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
KTBS

Texas voters pass constitutional amendments

AUSTIN, Texas - Results are in from Saturday's election in Texas. Two statewide propositions passed. The first one reduces the amount of taxes that elementary and secondary public schools can place on homeowners who are elderly or disabled. The changes go into effect Jan. 1. It is estimated to cost more than $744 million between 2024 and 2026, which would be covered by the state’s rainy day fund.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas voters say 'yea' to property tax exemptions

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Voters across the state voted on May 7 to pass two constitutional amendments intended to address rising property taxes.The first amendment limits ad valorem taxes for schools. It passed with 87% support.The second increases the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000. It passed with 85% of the vote.Governor Greg Abbott declared the amendments a "victory for all property owners in Texas" in a tweet.Meanwhile, in Fort Worth, voters passed five city proposals that will allocate money for various projects.Proposition A will provide $360 million for streets and mobility projects. It passed by a more than two-to-one...
FORT WORTH, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy