The Baltimore Ravens drafted multiple talented prospects below their projected draft spots and maintained their “best player available” mentality when it came to selecting players. One of Baltimore’s first-round picks was safety Kyle Hamilton out of Notre Dame. Hamilton was projected to go within the first 10 selections, but fell to the Ravens at No. 14. His position wasn’t one that was featured on many mock drafts as a team need, especially with the signing of Marcus Williams in free agency to go along with longtime Baltimore safety Chuck Clark.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO