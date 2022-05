The latest entry in our ongoing coverage of "cool phones you can't buy in the US" is the Sharp Aquos R7. This phone hits Japan in July, and it's proof that you can make a differentiated smartphone in this day and age. Sharp is no stranger to unique designs, and with the R7, it is correcting many of the baffling design decisions coming from other smartphone manufacturers.

