ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Fugitive Friday: May 6

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding.

Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

1. Joseph Harmon – a Fort Myers felon trying to dodge an aggravated assault related charge

2. Hugh Robinson – a 47-time offender on the run after repeated thefts

3. Gerald Russell – accused of money laundering from Miami through Lee County

4. Quamaine Smiley – wanted for the possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Joseph Harmon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FsO86_0fVDdELd00

We’re starting off our list this week with a convicted felon who’s got a lengthy history of violent behavior. Joseph Harmon is wanted in Lee County for failing to show up in court on the heels of an arrest for aggravated assault and the illegal possession of a firearm. To date, this 46 year old felon has been booked 15 times on charges including sexual battery, grand theft, two counts of aggravated battery, assault with the intent to do violence, burglary, DUI and battery on a pregnant victim, among other infractions. In addition to the time he’s spent behind bars here at home, Harmon has also served two years in state prison. He is 5’9”, 180 pounds and may be using the aliases of Tony Harmon or Marcus Thomas in order to avoid arrest number 16.

Hugh Robinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VUR9E_0fVDdELd00

Also on the run this first Friday of May is a guy who’s been busted not 20, not 30, but an incredible 47 times – and that’s just in Lee County. Hugh Robinson now faces another return trip to jail on brand new theft related charges. Robinson has been a thorn in the side of local law enforcement since his first felony in 1987. Since then, he’s continue to offend, with local charges of drugs, aggravated battery, fraud, burglary, grand theft auto, hit and run, fleeing and eluding, DUI and being a deadbeat dad, among other crimes. He’s also faced jail time in Columbia and Pasco Counties and has spent roughly five years in the state penitentiary for burglary and escape. This North Fort Myers fugitive is 5’7”, 160 pounds and has multiple tattoos, including rosary beads on his left arm, a fish and a dog on his chest, as well as a cross and grave inked on his left leg.

Gerald Russell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VtBvB_0fVDdELd00

Also on the run this week is a Fort Myers felon who’s been on the run since early March on money laundering charges. Officers say they pulled Gerald Russell over after they spotted him speeding. Although no one is ever happy to see flashing lights behind them, they noted that Russell was acting exceptionally nervous and appeared as if he had something to hide. When they queried him about where he was coming from and going to, Russell said that he was driving from Miami to deliver a package to someone, although he wasn’t positive who he was going to meet or what was in the package. The officers intuition was spot on, as a quick check of Russell’s car turned up more than $143,000 in unexplained cash. As it turns out, Russell had three priors for re-entry by a deported felon for smuggling drugs, cash and fraudulent government documents. Russell is 5’7”, 190 pounds and at last check, he was living in central Fort Myers.

Quamaine Smiley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vwbnu_0fVDdELd00

And last, but certainly not least, is a repeat offender who has spent the lions share of his adult life in the concrete confines of a jail cell. Quamaine Smiley now finds himself on the run, once again, for violating terms of his community control following an arrest for weapons charges. Deputies pulled Smiley over for a traffic infraction, but instead of just pulling to the side of the road like you’re supposed to do, he chose to hit the gas and high tail it through a residential neighborhood at a high rate of speed. He eventually ditched the car and fled on foot, but was apprehended a short time later. When officers went back to Smiley’s car, they found a semi- automatic, which, as a felon, he’s not permitted to have. They also found that he had been driving on a license that had been suspended since 2014. To date, Smiley has been booked nine times at the downtown jail on charges of burglary, grand theft, dealing in stolen property, resisting and the possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He’s also served five years in prison for burglary. Smiley, who’s also known as “Heavy Q” on the streets, is 6’4”, 200 pounds with a tattoo of money and a skull on his left arm, an angel on his right arm and the name Lena inked on his neck. And upon his arrest, Smiley will be held without bond in the Lee County Jail.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Miami, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Crime Stoppers#Convicted Felon#Hit And Run#Southwest Florida#Dui
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Click10.com

Nearly $80,000 worth of drugs found along coast of Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Within just five days, nearly $80,000 worth of drugs have been discovered along the coastline in the Florida Keys, the U.S. Border Patrol in Miami announced Thursday. Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar confirmed that agents have responded to numerous drug wash-ups since the start...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

Lake City teenager missing, endangered

Lake City, Fla. — Lake City police need your help finding Alydia Jamiya Hawkins, 16. She was last seen in the area of SW Grandview Street. She was wearing a gray sweater, black Puma slides, and brown pajama pants with woodchucks on them. She’s 5 feet, 7 inches tall,...
LAKE CITY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy