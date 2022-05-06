ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN analysts concerned about Georgia football defense: ‘Who are the emerging stars?’

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 4 days ago
Nolan Smith

Spring practice has wrapped up around the sport of college football. Schools can still add via the transfer portal but most rosters are set to this point.

And the big concern with Georgia still exists on the defensive side of the ball. The 2022 NFL Draft only further reinforced that, as the Bulldogs had five defenders taken in the first round. That was one of the many records set by the Georgia program.

So you can understand why ESPN’s Chris Low and Alex Scarborough stated that Georgia’s biggest post-spring question has to do with who is replacing the likes of Travon Walker, Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean.

“Who are the emerging stars on this next Georgia defense? There are plenty of candidates, and it helps to have a player as talented as defensive tackle Jalen Carter returning. But there are gaps to fill for the defending national champs on defense, which should make for a competitive preseason camp.”

Of course, this time last year Dean and maybe Davis were the only Georgia defenders seen as potential stars. Draftees such as Devonte Wyatt, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall all emerged over the course of the season. Cornerback Derion Kendrick, who went on to be the defensive MVP of the Orange Bowl, wasn’t even on the Georgia roster this time a year ago.

