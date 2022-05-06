ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Controversial YouTube personality Kevin Samuels dies at 56 in Atlanta

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f0wdD_0fVDcVDN00
Kevin Samuels

ATLANTA — Controversial YouTube personality and influencer Kevin Samuels has died in Atlanta. He was 53.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Samuels’ death Friday afternoon.

Samuels had more than 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube, where he gave hot takes on dating and relationships. He recently sparked controversy by calling unmarried women over 35 “leftovers.”

Atlanta police said they were called to an apartment on Paces Ferry Road Thursday morning.

Police said that a woman who was with Samuels said she came to his apartment and spent the night. In the morning, he complained of chest pain. The woman told police that as she tried to help him, he fell on top of her. She called 911 and also asked the front desk for a defibrillator because she is a nurse.

When police got to the scene, paramedics were performing CPR on Samuels, who was unresponsive.

Samuels was rushed to Piedmont Hospital, where he died. His cause of death is pending.

On his website, Samuels advertises his company as:

“The premier image consultancy designed exclusively for men who want an upgrade on their appearance. From shopping to grooming, suits to shorts street to the boardroom, we help great guys look and feel their best. Don’t let FEAR of the unknown stop you from making a great change in your life.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Woman Who Was Allegedly With Kevin Samuels The Night He Died Speaks Out

On May 5, it was confirmed that the social media personality, Kevin Samuels, had passed away. Initially, his cause of death was unknown, but Atlanta Police issued a statement on what happened. They explained that they received a call claiming that a man had collapsed in his home. Once first...
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Samuels' Mom Comments On His Passing As Police Issue Report

Kevin Samuels, the controversial YouTube and social media star who was known for dishing out dating advice, passed away on Thursday at the age of 56. Rumors of his death began to circulate on social media, and at first, very few people believed the validity of these reports. Eventually, however, friends of Samuels began to confirm the shocking news, which sent shockwaves through social media.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fulton County, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Fulton County, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Cpr#Piedmont Hospital#Cox Media Group
Power 102.9 NoCo

Previously Unseen Video of DaBaby’s Deadly 2018 Walmart Shooting Surfaces

Unseen video of a deadly 2018 shooting that DaBaby was involved in at a North Carolina Walmart has surfaced. Tonight (April 24), Rolling Stone posted previously unreleased security footage of DaBaby's 2018 altercation that left 19-year-old Jaylin Craig dead. The "Rockstar" rapper, born Jonathan Kirk, reportedly faced a charge of carrying a concealed weapon following the shooting, but was never prosecuted for Craig's death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Is Reportedly Dating Cynthia Bailey’s Ex-Husband Peter Thomas

Well, this is a Real Housewives crossover no one saw coming. The word on the street is that The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant is dating Peter Thomas, Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Now, just to be clear, this hasn’t been confirmed by either Gizelle or Peter, but when […] The post Gizelle Bryant Is Reportedly Dating Cynthia Bailey’s Ex-Husband Peter Thomas appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rolling out

This is what Benzino asked Shauna Brooks for on a random late night

Transgender model Shauna Brooks spilled all the tea about herself and Benzino in an interview with Streetz 94.5 on April 27. Recently, Benzino went on Twitter to say that he wants nothing to do with Brooks, but it seems like people such as 50 Cent know more than they’re supposed to. Brooks shut down all the rumors in the interview and revealed some things many did not know.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

NWA Was RIGHT! Louisiana Cop Caught Punching Black Woman In Face For Recording Her Brother’s Arrest

Luluing Cop In Viral Video Punching Black Woman For Video Recording. Another day, another bacon-wrapped boy in blue wantonly abusing his power against a Black body. There is currently a viral video circulating on social media that shows a police officer violently attacking a Black woman by slamming her into a building and punching her in the face repeatedly. A report in Fox8Live details what happened and what lead up to the disturbing footage that you can see below.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
36K+
Followers
68K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy