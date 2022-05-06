Controversial YouTube personality Kevin Samuels dies at 56 in Atlanta

Kevin Samuels

ATLANTA — Controversial YouTube personality and influencer Kevin Samuels has died in Atlanta. He was 53.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Samuels’ death Friday afternoon.

Samuels had more than 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube, where he gave hot takes on dating and relationships. He recently sparked controversy by calling unmarried women over 35 “leftovers.”

Atlanta police said they were called to an apartment on Paces Ferry Road Thursday morning.

Police said that a woman who was with Samuels said she came to his apartment and spent the night. In the morning, he complained of chest pain. The woman told police that as she tried to help him, he fell on top of her. She called 911 and also asked the front desk for a defibrillator because she is a nurse.

When police got to the scene, paramedics were performing CPR on Samuels, who was unresponsive.

Samuels was rushed to Piedmont Hospital, where he died. His cause of death is pending.

On his website, Samuels advertises his company as:

“The premier image consultancy designed exclusively for men who want an upgrade on their appearance. From shopping to grooming, suits to shorts street to the boardroom, we help great guys look and feel their best. Don’t let FEAR of the unknown stop you from making a great change in your life.”

