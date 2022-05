Patricia Ann Smith Scianna, 83, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Bay St. Louis, MS. Patricia held numerous positions, she was a Cosmetologist, owner of Lusich's Dept. Store, Interior Decorator, Real Estate Agent and an Agent for Oil and Mineral Rights. She loved gardening and she enjoyed having fun at Hollywood Casino. Patricia was a wonderful and loving mother, step-mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

