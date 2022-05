ATASCADERO — The Atascadero High School drama department is gearing up for the second weekend of its current production, “No Room for a Picture on the Blank Wall.” The show will take place Friday, May 13, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, May 14, at 2 and 7 p.m. at Atascadero High School’s Black Box Theater. A portion of proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

