Ethereal Road out of Kentucky Derby 2022, replaced by Rich Strike

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Common Haus Hall is a brand new Bavarian beer-hall style restaurant with a menu that focuses on comfort and creativity in it’s food. The menu features classics as well as street food, including popular menu items like their pretzel with beer cheese and mustard, frankfurter, jager schnitzel platter, German potato salad, and a large selection of beer. They have a large establishment with three floors. The first floor presents a calm and charming dining experience. The second is a biergarten with indoor and outdoor seating, a full bar with 18 drafts, and a full menu with counter service. You can rent out the third floor for private events, and it has a sky deck that looks over the Louisville skyline. The service is friendly and attentive.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO