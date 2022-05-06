ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Ethereal Road out of Kentucky Derby 2022, replaced by Rich Strike

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Derby officials have announced that Ethereal Road has been scratched out of the 148th Kentucky Derby. Ethereal Road's exit has opened the door for RED TR-Racing's Rich Strike...

Fox47News

Rich Strike trainer addresses post-race biting incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Churchill Downs outrider is facing some criticism for what happened after Rich Strike crossed the finish line at the 148th Kentucky Derby. Video from moments after the race shows Derby winner Rich Strike biting outrider Greg Blasi and his pony multiple times. Blasi physically responds in an attempt to control Rich Strike.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Winner of Rodes for Him and for Her Derby Contest revealed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Viewers got another chance to decide what Shannon Cogan and John Boel wore for the first Saturday in May as part of WAVE’s annual Derby Dress Contest, sponsored by Rodes for Him and for Her. After hundreds of votes were counted, the winning outfit was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
On3.com

Kentucky lands commitment from Calipari legacy recruit Adou Thiero

Adou Thiero, a 6-foot-5 combo guard out of Leetsdale (Pa.) Quaker Valley has committed to Kentucky basketball for the class of 2022, he tells On3. “I chose (Kentucky) because Coach Cal gets people to the league and I’ve known him for a while so I know he wants what’s best for me,” Thiero said to On3. “They also have a sports science center to help prevent injuries and I just think going there and trusting the process, I will be the best player I can be.”
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Look: Kentucky Basketball Lands Mother's Day Commitment

Recruiting never sleeps, even on a special day like Mother's Day. John Calipari got another recruit to commit to Kentucky as the program has added to its 2022 class. Adou Thiero, a combo guard from Pennsylvania, announced his commitment to the program via his Twitter account. Thiero is a three-star...
LEXINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky by Heart: After more than 40 years behind bars, Dale Woolum embraces his second chance

William “Dale” Woolum has spent most of his 65 years on earth in prison, most of them at the Kentucky Penitentiary, in Eddyville. While imprisoned there in 1981, he was prosecuted and convicted after stabbing a fellow inmate to death. In December 2021, Dale was released from a federal prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, and is now a free man. Ironically, his prosecutor for the stabbing crime acted as a strong advocate for his release.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Louisville lawyer says neighbor must either let vacant lot become nuisance, or continue caring for it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Vacant lots can be an eyesore and a nuisance. For one man in the Portland neighborhood, the lot next to his home has also become a major commitment. Adam Dennison first purchased his 1800's shotgun house near the Ohio River about nine and a half years ago. He bought it after a foreclosure, and said the fenced-in lot next to it, remained in the hands of the original owner.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Mashed

Bobby Flay And Christina Pérez Have Been Eating Their Way Through Louisville

The Kentucky Derby, which has been held at the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, since 1875, is by far America's favorite horse race (via Kentucky Derby). Thoroughbred horses (20 of them), speed down a 1.75-mile track for a $2 million dollar purse, as well-heeled, incredibly well-dressed onlookers bet, cheer, and down mint juleps like they're going out of style. (Which, ostensibly, they have.) But it's not just the horses that people have their eye on during Derby day, it's the attendees ... and this year, People magazine was watching as celebrity chef Bobby Flay and his newly unveiled partner, Christina Pérez, bopped around Louisville before the big day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Restaurant Review

Top 3 Most Popular German Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Common Haus Hall is a brand new Bavarian beer-hall style restaurant with a menu that focuses on comfort and creativity in it’s food. The menu features classics as well as street food, including popular menu items like their pretzel with beer cheese and mustard, frankfurter, jager schnitzel platter, German potato salad, and a large selection of beer. They have a large establishment with three floors. The first floor presents a calm and charming dining experience. The second is a biergarten with indoor and outdoor seating, a full bar with 18 drafts, and a full menu with counter service. You can rent out the third floor for private events, and it has a sky deck that looks over the Louisville skyline. The service is friendly and attentive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

TRAFFIC: Overnight closures of Louisville's East End Tunnel starts Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TheKentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled overnight closures of the East End Tunnel for next week in Jefferson County. The tunnel's northbound and southbound bores carry Gene Snyder Freeway traffic between Louisville and southern Indiana via the Lewis and Clark Bridge over the Ohio River.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky seeing record-high gas prices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The average price of a gallon of gas is officially the highest its ever been. AAA says the national average is $4.37 a gallon and in Kentucky, just over $4. When you get closer to Jefferson County, it goes up to almost $4.20 a gallon. Experts...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY

