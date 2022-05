Open for only five weeks, a new restaurant in Connecticut is just the spot to watch the game with friends while noshing on good food and drinks. Four Dads Pub in Hartford, an off-shoot of the original in Granby, is quickly gaining a reputation as the place to head to with friends and family for a pizza or a burger, along with a beer, or some high-dollar bourbon.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO