The big waves of NFL free agency are over, but notable names are still scattered throughout the market. Sometimes, late in the offseason, or late in careers, the best play is the familiar one. With that in mind, here are five reunions that make sense for the 2022 season, from Nick Foles reconnecting with an old Super Bowl friend to Julio Jones teaming back up with his quarterback:

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO