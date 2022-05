Dramatic police footage has been released of the moment that capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was captured and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their vehicle with a gun still in her hand.Evansville Police Department shared the footage on Tuesday night as the coroner ruled the Alabama corrections officer’s death a suicide and shocking audio also revealed she was on the phone to a 911 dispatcher at the time of the crash.Ms White, a 56-year-old corrections officer, and White, a 38-year-old inmate serving a 75-yera sentence and awaiting a murder trial for the slaying...

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO