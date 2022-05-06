ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

25-Year-Old Hartford Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago
A CT woman was killed after hitting another vehicle and losing control of her car. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A 25-year-old area woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 2.

The crash took place in East Hartford around 11 p.m., Thursday, May 5, said the Connecticut State Police.

When troopers arrived on the scene, an investigation found Wanda Figueroa, age 25, of Hartford, with serious injuries and she was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

According to the investigation, Figueroa was driving on the right shoulder in a 2018 Jeep Compass next to a Glastonbury woman driving a 2020 Volvo Momentum when for an unknown reason she swerved into the side of the Volvo, state police said.

After sideswiping the Volvo, the Jeep traveled across the highway to the left, driving through the metal guardrail and down an embankment before crashing into a large tree stump, state police said.

The driver of the Volvo was not injured.

The case remains under investigation.

State police ask anyone with information to contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or michael.dean@ct.gov.

