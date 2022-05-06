ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Miami Is Garbage at Recycling

By Joshua Ceballos
Miami New Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami-Dade County's recycling rate has taken a nosedive in the past decade, plummeting from 46 percent in 2012 to 19 percent, according to the most recent data from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). If that sounds bad, it is: In recycling only 19 percent of our total waste, we...

www.miaminewtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Homeless trust has millions in aid for Miami apartments, needs landlords

MIAMI – Howard Perry said he fell on hard times after his pregnant wife and children died in a car crash. He owns a car, but he is homeless in Miami. Camillus House gave him a hand, and he has a job, but the dream of having access to a one-bedroom apartment feels far away. He qualified for a voucher program, and he is on a waiting list.
MIAMI, FL
L. Cane

The Best Places to Retire in Florida, According to Southern Living

Florida has been a popular destination for retirees for decades. There's arguably much to like - warm weather, the lack of a state income tax, many amenities and theme parks, and beautiful natural surroundings such as beaches, trails, and parks. The weather arguably allows for a generous amount of time spent outdoors in a more laid-back lifestyle than one might experience in other states.
FLORIDA STATE
Yana Bostongirl

What Lurks Beneath: Terrifying Video of Shark Infested Waters in Florida Released

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office urged water enthusiasts to exercise caution after they released a video on Facebook that shows an aerial view of dozens of sharks on Florida's Gulf coast. This is what the agency said in the Facebook post: “A day in the water is a fun way to beat our Florida heat, but it’s important to be aware of the dangers below the water as well as above.”
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Recycling#Recycling Bin#Paper Recycling#Plastic Waste#The Miami Herald#Volunteercleanup Org#New Times#Dep#Waste Management Inc
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Florida Sheriff Warns of Danger With Shark-Infested Beach Video

No. 1 - Family members and police are searching for a killer behind a shocking execution-style killing at a Fort Lauderdale convenience store that was caught on camera. The crime happened inside Tony’s Market, a convenience store near Sunrise Boulevard and Interstate 95 back on March 13. Surveillance footage from the store shows several people inside the store, including 34-year-old Steven Black. At one point, a man in a black hooded sweatshirt walks into the store, pulls out a gun and fatally shoots Black near the entrance. Colette Black, the victim's mother, said she's shocked someone would've targeted her son. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

90,000 Pounds Of Leftovers From F1 Miami Grand Prix Going To Those In Need: ‘It Warms My Heart’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Over 80,000 fans in the stands saw a Formula 1 racing spectacular. Millions more on watched on TV. For the Miami tourism economy and image, the F1 Grand Prix is another Super Bowl-like event tacked onto the South Florida calendar. At Hard Rock Stadium, where the race was run, the leftovers from all the food venues are becoming another benefit for the community. Ellen Bowen, the on-site director for Food Rescue USA told CBS4 News, “We are packing it up, putting it on pallets and direct transfer to local social service agencies, shelters and soup kitchens.” Food Rescue USA of...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Raw sewage, flies & bathroom odors: 3 South Florida restaurants temporarily ordered shut

Raw sewage filled the kitchen of a seafood shack, flies swarmed inside a Mexican cantina and bathroom odors plagued a German eatery, according to state inspectors who ordered that the three South Florida restaurants be temporarily shut down last week. One Poke Shop and Taco vs. Burritos Cantina, both in Miami, and Rene’s Schnitzelhaus in Sunrise were the only three restaurants in the entire ...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Gas giveaway happening this weekend in Broward County

TAMARAC, Fla. – Interested in scoring some free gas this weekend?. House of Love Ministries is hosting another “Gas on God” giveaway this weekend in hopes of helping out those in need. According to an event flyer, the giveaway will be held from noon to 3 p.m....
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Investigation: Recruits walk off job within months of joining Broward’s troubled 911 call centers

On a good day at the three Broward County regional communication centers, dozens of seats would be filled with 911 call-takers — the first of the first responders. But good days are fleeting. Instead there’s vast emptiness with many uncluttered and unused desks. Broward County’s 911 system is in crisis. It’s struggling under the weight of an extraordinary volume of calls, more than 2.2 million ...
CBS Miami

Smoke From 2 Everglades Brush Fires Affecting Parts Of Broward

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Smoke from two Everglades brush fires is affecting portions of Broward County on Saturday morning. The fires, which have been burning for days, are still going very strongly. No homes are threatened, but the smoke from the fires could be felt in parts of Broward. Mainly, Tamarac and Sunrise. CBS4 meteorologist Jennifer Correa said the Southwest wind will bring the smoke goes over eastern Broward cities. Particles from the fire are expected to impact Margate, Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach and Pompano. “For Broward, the forecast models are not indicating much rain, but if there is a shower in Broward, it’s going to be along the coast,” Correa said. As of Saturday afternoon, brush fires were still burning in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. The “2-Bravo” fire has scorched more than 7,000 acres and is currently 50 percent contained. As for the fires in Palm Beach, they’ve burned a combined 17,000 acres. At last check, the “2-Alpha” fire is 50 percent contained and the “L-39” fire is 50 percent contained.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy