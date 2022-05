Chuck James admits that he's received flak about the name of his liquid nitrogen ice cream business, Eskimo Brothers. He says it honors the ice cream history of the Indigenous people of Alaska — akutaq is an ice cream made from animal fats and blubber, snow and fresh fruit. While some people are upset about cultural appropriation, others love the moniker, thinking it’s a reference to the urban dictionary term for two people who have slept with the same person. “It depends on who you ask,” James says. He’s planning to keep the name for now, but will consider changing it if the offense grows.

DENVER, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO