Brooklyn Pickle has been a staple in Syracuse and surrounding counties for over 47 years. I have recently learned that founder and owner Ken Sniper has retired. I’m sure many of your customers are wondering where you have been. I personally would like to give Ken a big “thank you” for always greeting me — and I know many other customers — with a smile, a hug or a handshake. Many times customers would stop by for their favorite sandwich, either for themselves or for a loved one who was in the hospital recovering, only to say, “I’m feeling better, how ‘bout my favorite sandwich or soup from the Brooklyn Pickle.”

3 DAYS AGO