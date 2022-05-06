ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Knife-Wielding MacBook Bandit Tells NYC Best Buy Worker ‘Try Me' During Theft

NBC New York
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brazen thief jacked two Apple MacBook laptops from a midtown Manhattan Best Buy around dinnertime on a Saturday last month and told the employee who tried to stop him on his way out, "Try...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 11

Ethel Stevenslove
4d ago

He has a knife, let him go.... It's not worth the Bestbuy employee to possibly get stabbed or lose his life over Laptop that the suspect wants to steal, even though it's wrong..... The suspect was going to seriously hurt that employee.......

Reply(1)
3
Sonny Beringer
4d ago

In a high trust communities predators are eliminated by the village...

Reply
10
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Best Buy#Midtown Manhattan#Bandit#Theft#Macbook
PIX11

Man sucker-punches Bronx father at work

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who sucker-punched a Bronx father while he was working at a store in East Harlem. Shivpersaud Kowlessar, 59, is the general manager at the American Outlet store in East Harlem. He moved to the United States from Guyana back in 2000 and has since been […]
BRONX, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Syracuse.com

Man in CNY prison commits suicide, buried without family’s knowledge. They win $1.5 million lawsuit

Marcy, N.Y. – The family of an inmate who died by suicide at a Central New York prison has been awarded $1.5 million after a wrongful death lawsuit against the state. In May 2016, the father of 22-year-old Lonnie Lamont Hamilton, an inmate at the Marcy Correctional Facility, was concerned. He had not heard from his son since Christmas 2015 and wanted to check on him.
MARCY, NY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

NJ School Bus Driver Dies Behind Wheel (TRIBUTE)

Clossie Williams was more than just a bus driver. He was a friend. A constant. A source of joy. The 59-year-old Hudson County Schools of Technology bus driver is being remembered as all that and more, just one day after he suffered a heart attack while behind the wheel of his bus on his route and died, NJ Advance Media says.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

18-year-old found murdered in Brooklyn, boyfriend arrested

NEW YORK -- An 18-year-old who was ready to celebrate her first Mother's Day this weekend was found dead inside a home in Brooklyn on Friday.CBS2's Dave Carlin spoke exclusively with the victim's heartbroken father.Damaris Maravilla was looking forward to Mother's Day, said family members. The 18-year-old became a mom just six months ago.She was found murdered Friday inside a home on West Sixth Street in Bensonhurst, right across from an apartment building where she grew up. "I still can't believe it. I don't believe it would happen to her. It's not fair," said Delfino Maravilla, Damaris' father. Shocked, he says, when...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy