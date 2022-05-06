ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

5-year-old boy dead after Maryland hit-and-run

By Will Vitka
WTOP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA child is dead following a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in Harford County, Maryland, state police said. Maryland State Police troopers responded to northbound Md. Route 24 at Edgewood Road shortly before 10:45...

wtop.com

Thomas Cenney
4d ago

The driver should have stayed at the scene. Father and son should have used a crosswalk and should have been wearing reflective vest and why was a 5 year old out at 10:45 at night on a school night. RIP

