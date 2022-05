Never say never, but there are two things that are almost certain about Michael Webster. Had the 62-year-old Northville resident not picked up a copy of the Detroit Free Press in early 1983, he likely never would've met his wife of 33 years, Vicki, 65, nor would he have become an avid runner, one who's about to achieve a milestone most would never fathom reaching.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO