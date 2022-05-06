This Scone Loaf Recipe Will Deliver Crunchy and Crumbly Perfection

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you were to poll a bunch of avid home cooks on what one kitchenware brand they would want to depend on in their home kitchen, we’re willing to bet many of them would call out Material in a heartbeat. The AAPI-founded, DTC kitchenware brand has earned rave reviews for such tools as their well made cutting boards, cookware, and their fan-favorite lineup of hand-thrown ceramics. Each piece seamlessly meshes with your daily cooking groove, but each plate and bowl also eggs you on to cherish the small, delicious, everyday moments — and we should know. Singlehandedly, the Open Bowl has turned the frownie upside downie on our sad desk lunches (reader, the same cannot be said for other bowls!)
