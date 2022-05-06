ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

This Scone Loaf Recipe Will Deliver Crunchy and Crumbly Perfection

By Abigail Abesamis Demarest
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMother’s Day is this Sunday, and if you’re looking for something sweet to treat your mom to, a homemade brunch is a no-brainer. Brunch recipes don’t have to be overly complicated (like this super-easy quiche Lorraine featuring store-bought pie crust), and orange juice is delicious with or without Champagne. If you’re...

www.thekitchn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

This Recipe Claims to Be the Perfect Pasta Salad and I Just Might Agree

Springtime is officially upon us, which means the season of family barbecues, cookouts, and poolside parties with friends is here. No matter why you gather with your social circle this season, the aspect of the experience that bonds us all is the food. To this very day, I distinctly remember the smell of hot dogs fresh off the grill and the satisfying taste of grilled fish at my family’s annual cookout.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I’m a Registered Dietitian — This Is the Cereal That Helps Me Eat More Protein

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a registered dietitian, I know that eating breakfast isn’t just a nice thing to do to start my day — it helps me feel my healthiest, too. Of course, busy mornings make freshly cooked omelettes or warm homemade waffles more of a luxury than an everyday occurrence. (That’s what weekends are for, right?) Instead, I lean on convenient options that take very little prep time.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

This Simple Trick Will Keep Berries Fresh for Up to 2 Weeks

We’re fast approaching the most wonderful time of the year: berry season! When warm weather rolls around, I cannot get enough sweet strawberries, plump blueberries, and juicy raspberries. And while I gobble them up by the handful, sometimes I get overzealous at the farmers market and a few end up languishing in my fridge. And if you ask me, there’s nothing sadder than a wasted berry.
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

I Tried Bryant Terry’s Vegan Sweet Potato Coconut Biscuits, and Here’s Why I’ll Be Making Them Again

I’ve long admired Bryant Terry, a man who is equal parts chef, activist, writer, and educator. In addition to being so freaking smart, he writes excellent cookbooks. I especially love Vegetable Kingdom, a wonderfully inventive collection of vegan recipes that I return to again and again. I was obviously excited when Terry’s latest, Black Food, came out late last year. The gorgeous book is a collection of essays, recipes, and artwork from more than 100 contributors exploring the African Diaspora.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loaf#Fresh Fruit#Scones#Food Drink#The New York Times
The Kitchn

This Ingenious Tip from Dorie Greenspan Makes Baking with Citrus So Much Better

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a self-professed dessert connoisseur, I believe I must share all baking hacks that I come across. Whether it’s how to use parchment paper to make decorating cakes easier or discovering how to turn cupcakes into mini cakes, I’m always on the hunt for the latest and greatest. And after stumbling upon Instagrammer @dianemorrisey, I’m guaranteed to find more than I bargained for.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
The Kitchn

The $12 Amazon Find That Saves Me from Having to Scrub My Refrigerator Shelves

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Think about your least favorite kitchen cleaning task. Is it degreasing the oven? Mopping the floor? For me, my most dreaded chore is, without a doubt, cleaning the refrigerator. From having to keep the fridge door open for way too long to scrubbing furiously at a spill that has become frozen to the shelf, there are just too many pain points for my liking. That’s why I was so intrigued when I spotted the MayNest Washable Refrigerator Shelf Liners on Amazon. These simple kitchen accessories might just be the key to never having to scrub the fridge again (yes, really!).
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

My Grandmother’s Dust-Busting Cleaning Secret Is Too Good to Keep to Myself

I like to work smarter, not harder, when I’m cleaning. That’s especially true when it comes to dusting. No one wants to have their entire Saturday earmarked for cleaning the house, but it seems like the dust builds up without fail each week, leaving you to wipe down and dust the same shelves and cabinets in rotation. But what if I told you that you could cut back on dusting if you used a cheap, homemade spray instead?
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

This Boring Rental Kitchen Got a Cute New Look for $100 — Here Are 3 Smart Takeaways You Should Steal

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. YouTuber Alexandra Gater loves giving DIY home decor advice. In fact, she’s made it her goal to help people make over their living space so it’s comfortable and stylish — even if they rent. “I really believe you don’t have to pour a ton of money into your rental to make it feel a little homier than a temporary living solution,” says the former magazine editor.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

I Tried Adele’s Favorite Salad and It’s My New Go-To Summer Salad

If you’re like me and love a good salad, you’ve probably felt as if you’ve tried them all. From Sweet Potato Salad to Mango Salad, there aren’t too many salads out there that have escaped my grasp. While I still have Jennifer Aniston’s favorite salad to try out, when @Themodernnonna (Bulgaria-born Toronto resident and food blogger Snejana) posted one of Adele‘s favorite go-to lunch salads, I knew it was going to be on repeat for my summer meal plan.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

One of Our Favorite Small Kitchenware Brands Just Launched New Small Bowls Perfect for Breakfast and Sides

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you were to poll a bunch of avid home cooks on what one kitchenware brand they would want to depend on in their home kitchen, we’re willing to bet many of them would call out Material in a heartbeat. The AAPI-founded, DTC kitchenware brand has earned rave reviews for such tools as their well made cutting boards, cookware, and their fan-favorite lineup of hand-thrown ceramics. Each piece seamlessly meshes with your daily cooking groove, but each plate and bowl also eggs you on to cherish the small, delicious, everyday moments — and we should know. Singlehandedly, the Open Bowl has turned the frownie upside downie on our sad desk lunches (reader, the same cannot be said for other bowls!)
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

Cranberry Vanilla Breakfast Buckle

I was first introduced to the berry-​filled world of buckles by my husband, as his mother’s is a breakfast cake to end all breakfast cakes. Not having grown up in a home of buckles, I hadn’t a clue as to what to expect when experiencing my MIL’s for the first time. If you, too, have been buckle-​less until now, no worries: I got you.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I Cook for a Living and These Surprisingly Affordable Mixing Bowls Are My Favorite (and Most Used!) Kitchen Tool

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When I moved into my first apartment, a set of stainless steel mixing bowls was one of the first items on my list of must-have meal prep tools. As an avid home cook-turned line cook-turned private chef, I certainly cook a lot, so the trip to Bed Bath & Beyond was overwhelming to say the least — I wanted everything. I had to pick and choose which items were worth splurging on and which I was better off going with the cheaper version. And boy am I glad I went with the $24 option over the $40 or even $60 set of stainless steel mixing bowls. More than three years later, I still use at least one of these Simply Essential Mixing Bowls every single day. Plus, they’re fitted with a couple of handy features that make them that much more essential to my daily cooking routine.
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

I’m the Grocery Editor at Kitchn and These Are, IMO, the Best Ice Cream and Cookie Pairings of All Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. During a recent trip to a grocery store, I stumbled across this ice cream sandwich. It was hefty, dairy-free, and so enticing, I ate the entire thing within minutes of purchasing it. I then spent the rest of the walk home conjuring up as many possible ice cream and cookie combinations I could think of. (What else was I going to do?)
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Kitchn

The Absolute No-Fail Houseplant for Your Kitchen Windowsill — And It Promises to Bloom All Year Long

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Spring has sprung, and I’ve been itching to find a pretty houseplant to perch on my kitchen windowsill to celebrate the season. Nothing too fancy, and certainly nothing that actually requires a green thumb. (I’ve been known to totally space on any kind of watering schedule.)
GARDENING
The Kitchn

We Published This Recipe 5 Years Ago, and We Still Think It’s One of Our Best

One of the very best parts of my job as a recipe editor here at Kitchn is getting to read through every recipe that we publish, and I’m pretty sure I’ve looked through thousands at this point. There’s always some new ingredient, technique, or flavor combination that’s inspiring and guaranteed to start my stomach rumbling if it’s getting close to mealtime. I occasionally come across recipes that sound so delicious or have a fun new twist that they immediately get slotted into my cooking rotation.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

This Super-Simple Hack Will Make Cutting Celery a Breeze Every Time

Whether you call it a mirepoix like the French or soffritto as the Italians do, when a soup or stew recipe calls for the flavor base from a trio of celery, carrots, and onions, I call it a pain. Slicing is easy. Dicing can be tedious and difficult — especially when it comes to using a fibrous vegetable like celery.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

6 Smart Ways to Reuse an Old Plastic Spray Bottle

Running low on all-purpose cleaning spray? Before you rinse and throw away the bottle, consider repurposing it for something else — you know, for the planet. Not only will you prevent another single-use plastic purchase, but you can also save some money by whipping up your own products. First,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Kitchn

7 Not-to-Be-Missed Trader Joe’s Groceries That Just Hit Stores, According to a Former Employee

Somehow, the shelves at Trader Joe’s always seem to get stocked, between every visit, with a bunch of new and returning items. I used to work there, so I know how it actually happens, but it’s still bewildering, every single time, to see the magic as a shopper. Even if you go every week, you’re almost always likely to find something that wasn’t there the week before.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

37K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy