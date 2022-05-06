This Scone Loaf Recipe Will Deliver Crunchy and Crumbly Perfection

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When I moved into my first apartment, a set of stainless steel mixing bowls was one of the first items on my list of must-have meal prep tools. As an avid home cook-turned line cook-turned private chef, I certainly cook a lot, so the trip to Bed Bath & Beyond was overwhelming to say the least — I wanted everything. I had to pick and choose which items were worth splurging on and which I was better off going with the cheaper version. And boy am I glad I went with the $24 option over the $40 or even $60 set of stainless steel mixing bowls. More than three years later, I still use at least one of these Simply Essential Mixing Bowls every single day. Plus, they’re fitted with a couple of handy features that make them that much more essential to my daily cooking routine.

