Havana, FL

Explosion at luxury Havana hotel kills 22, injures dozens

By Scripps National
ABC Action News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAVANA — A hotel in Havana’s tourist area exploded Friday morning apparently by a natural gas leak. CNN reports police and firefighters are going through the rubble to search for survivors. Officials report...

